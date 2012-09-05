CleanOutExpress.com Cleans up New York in an Eco-Friendly Way

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Junk removal is a tough business to be in, you sort of have to be a psychiatrist, professional organizer and a laborer all rolled up into one. With the recent popularity of hit shows like Hoarders on A&E, the junk removal business is now under the public eye in a most positive way and talked about more so than ever before. I sat down with Greg Starkman from Cleanout Express for an interview on what it’s like to run a junk removal company, its benefits, its drawbacks and simply what do they do with all the items they take away? In addition, where does all the junk go?



Cleanout Express is on a campaign to clean up junk and debris from houses, apartments, backyards and businesses in the NYC area and to be as eco-friendly as possible. With their main location in Jamaica, Queens they serve Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, as well as Long Island and Westchester. They have a large fleet of rubbish removal trucks and a full time staff of employees. A few years ago, they would only service the borough of Queens, New York. They’re rubbish and junk removal service has now expanded to the entire New York City area. You might ask why I should use a rubbish removal company like Cleanout Express. The answer from Greg is “our service is professional and on-time; our business has multiplied through the many referrals we get from our happy existing customers. This did not happen by accident, the reason is based on our mission statement “We Truly Care”. These three words are the back bone of our service and has brought us great success in the junk removal service industry and giving our customers great satisfaction on using our service”.



Now, the times have surely changed, the competition in the rubbish removal industry has grown significantly and so has the demand for their services, that is why they expanded their fleet of trucks. The trucks are bright red and very attractive to the eye, their employees are always clean-cut and in uniform. The prices compared to other junk removal companies in the area are very reasonable and in most cases the cheapest around.



We all hear the term “green” and “eco-friendly” being used more frequently than ever before. Therefore, I wanted to investigate what differentiates Cleanout Express from the competition. Cleanout Express always recycles every item collected from a rubbish removal job. For items like furniture, clothes and toys, the items are donated to the respective agencies and some customers take advantage of a charitable donation tax write-off where they can get a write-off on their taxes. Cleanout Express does everything in their power to make sure the items they remove are disposed of properly and any items that can be reused or recycled are done so properly.