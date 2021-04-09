Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Global Cleanroom Mopping Systems Market: Introduction



Cleanroom mopping systems consist of a mop head, a handle to hold, and a bucket and cart to carry all accessories. The mop head is used to clean and disinfect cleanroom environments. It is a self-wringing mop head constructed by laminating a snag resistant polyester and micro fiber fabric over a fine pore urethane foam mechanically affixed to a stainless-steel runner.



Mop heads are ideal for users who need one style of mopping system in cleanrooms. The mops and cleanroom cleaning tools are used in different industries and controlled environments, including health care sectors, laboratories, electronics, biotech research facilities, biomedical device manufacturing operations, semiconductor, aerospace, and circuit board.



Key Drivers of Global Cleanroom Mopping Systems Market



High Adoption of Cleanroom Technologies



The need of maintaining sterile and clean conditions in research firms leads to high adoption of the cleanroom technologies. The primary function of cleanroom technology is to clean the floor. Cleanroom mopping systems are used to clean floors and walls. Safe cleaning methods are adopted to ensure the sterilization. These factors are projected to drive the global cleanroom mopping systems market.



Rise in Demand for Sterilized Pharmaceutical Formulations



A cleanroom provides clean and sterile condition free from germs. These rooms are designed to eliminate contamination risk to products from the equipment, floor, materials and personals. Cleanroom mopping systems help in maintaining clean and hygienic surrounding. In order to avoid contamination of products, companies have sterilization facilities. This increases the demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations among large-scale manufacturing companies. These factors are anticipated to propel the global cleanroom mopping systems market.



North America to Account for Major Share of Global Cleanroom Mopping Systems Market



North America is projected to account for major share of the global cleanroom mopping systems market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to increase in research & development and various government initiatives for the development of novel cleaning and disinfectant products. Europe is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.



The cleanroom mopping systems market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in investment in hygienic and cleaning processes for sterilization adopted by the private and government organizations and increase in usage of mop systems.



Key Players Operating in Global Cleanroom Mopping Systems Market



The global cleanroom mopping systems market is highly consolidated, with the presence of a small number of key players. Leading players operating in the global cleanroom mopping systems market are:



Azbil Corporation

Taikisha Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Royal Imtech N.V.

I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

Ardmac Ltd.

Alpiq Group

Clean Air Products

M+W Group



