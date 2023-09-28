Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2023 -- Cleanroom Technologies Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $11.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The cleanroom technologies market is mainly driven by factors such as the stringent government regulations for effective infection control, growing demand for medical devices, advancements in cleanroom technology, and rising demand for parenteral & injectable pharmaceutical formulations growth of the biological sector, rising demand for parenteral, growing demand for medical devices, and increasing R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry. However, the high operational costs associated with cleanrooms is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



The consumables segment has accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Based on Product, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into equipment, controls, and consumables. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market. Consumables segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high and growing number of biotech, pharmaceuticals and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing drives the growth of the consumables segment in the cleanroom technologies market.



The modular cleanrooms segment has accounted for the largest share of the global cleanroom technologies market



Based on type, the cleanroom technologies market has been segmented into standard cleanrooms, modular cleanrooms and mobile cleanrooms. The standard cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2022. The high demand for cleanrooms that are more design-flexible than standard cleanrooms, quick and easy to install, freestanding for easy portability, and easy to expand or reconfigure has incaresed the adoption of modular cleanrooms among end users.



Pharmaceutical industry segment was the largest end user segment of the cleanroom technologies market.



Based on end user, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into medical device manufacturers, hospitals, pharmaceutical industry, the biotechnology industry, and other end users. In 2022, pharmaceutical industry was the largest end user segment of the cleanroom technologies market. The manufacture of various pharmaceutical formulations across the globe and high adoption of cleanrooms during the development of pharamceuticals fuel the adoption of cleanroom technologies among this end user segment.



North America accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market



North America, followed by Europe, held the largest market share in 2022. North America accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market. This is due to the stringent regulatory standards for product approvals in the US and Canada. Also, a large number of major global players are based in the US, because of which the country is a center for innovation in the cleanroom technologies market.



Cleanroom Technologies Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Stringent regulatory framework



Restraints:



1. High operational costs associated with cleanrooms



Opportunities:



1. Increasing demand for cleanrooms in developing economies



Challenges:



1. Customization of cleanroom designs per requirements



Key Market Players:



Some of the prominent players operating in the cleanroom technologiesmarket include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Angstrom Technology (US), Octanorm-Vertriebs-GMBH (Germany), Camfil (Sweden), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Bouygues Group (France), Clean Air Technology, Inc.(US), Weiss Technik (Germany), Atlas Environments, Ltd. (UK) Exyte AG (Germany), Terra Universal, Inc. (US).



Recent Developments:

- In 2023, ABN Cleanroom Technology launched the first ready-to-use low dewpoint cleanroom solution in Europe.



- In 2022, Bouygues Energies & Services, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, has successfully installed a cutting-edge manufacturing cleanroom facility to Novanta (US) in Taunton.



- In 2022, ABN Cleanroom Technology launched the first off-the shelf cleanroom solution, INTEGRA that can reach cleanliness classifications up to ISO Class 4 and cGMP grade B.



- In 2022, Clean Rooms International launched Flow-Thru Light Troffer suitable for Class 10 – Class 100,000 environments for for cleanroom, pharmaceutical, laboratory, hospital, and other environments.



- In 2021, Exyte Group and Wynnchurch Capital reached an agreement for the acquisition of the Critical Process Systems Group (CPS) by Exyte. CPS is a group of manufacturing and design companies with USD 150 million in annual sales in 2020. The acquisition will allow the company to further enhance its services to existing and new customers in semiconductor, biopharma, and life sciences businesses.



