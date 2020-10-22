Cleanroom Technology Market 2020 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Exyte AG, Azbil Corporation, Taikisha Global Limited, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Ardmac Ltd

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Cleanroom Technology Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)



The Cleanroom Technology Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The cleanroom technology market was valued at USD 3.87 billion in 2019 and expected to reach a value of USD 5.04 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2020 - 2025).



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cleanroom Technology Market: Exyte AG, Azbil Corporation, Taikisha Global Limited, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Ardmac Ltd, Ansell Limited, Clean Air Products and others.



Industry News and Updates:



Ardmac acquires stake in modular builder Cental



22-Jul-2020: Ardmac, the international construction specialist headquartered in Dublin, has announced that it has taken a significant equity investment in Cental, a leading and fast-growth provider of advanced modular infrastructure to the Data Centre, Utilities and Telecoms industries. Established over five years ago, Cental has enjoyed impressive growth to date with annualised revenues of €20m. With this latest strategic investment by Ardmac, the Carlow -based business is now set for further growth and is projecting to double its workforce to 140 people over the next 24 months. The announcement represents a major boost for the local economy in such challenging times.



The combined expertise and resources resulting from this development will enhance Ardmac's capabilities as a leading provider of offsite modular solutions to its clients in the Data Centre, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and Advanced Manufacturing sectors, whilst opening up new solutions for Commercial Fit-out clients.



- In May 2020, Exyte AG and Univercells Technologies, which is a provider of novel biomanufacturing technologies for economic and scalable viral production, are entering into a global partnership for optimized construction of standardized and flexible GMP manufacturing facilities for vaccine development.



- In May 2020, Qioptiq, a subsidiary of Excelitas Technologies, held a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction for a new factory in Germany. The company has planned to invest about USD 27 million in this expansion of its production capacities. The new site has an initial acreage of approximately 18,000 sqm. The proposed facility will house state-of-the-art ISO 5 cleanrooms and other production-related offices.



Market Overview:



- The market is witnessing a rise in investments from the government agencies and private organizations to finance the R&D activities in small companies striving to advance their initial discoveries to commercial development. For instance, the Department of Health and Human Services Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs offer financial assistance to small companies endeavoring to advance their initial discoveries to commercial development. _

- Sectors that demand cleanroom environments had made influential manufacturing expansions in 2019 and cleanroom developers have taken part in multimillion-dollar projects for space, pharmaceutical, hi-tech, and industrial production._

- The majority of builds observed in the pharmaceutical sector in 2019 were in Europe and the United States. Ireland has been a special place of interest for construction and is considered a strategic location for companies during the upcoming withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union._

- For instance, WHP Engineering has been profoundly involved with the biotherapeutics industry. In the middle of 2019, the United Kingdom-based company completed a USD 6.7 million agreement with ADC Bio for its Welsh manufacturing plant, which produces antibody-drug conjugates._

- Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world affected more than 3.9 million people as of May 8, 2020, according to Worldometers, which has enabled a surge in laboratory activities. The pandemic has forced the activity of sample collections and testing of the people affected with the pandemic virus, which has, in turn, forced the demand for consumables in the cleanroom environment.

- Also, the market is witnessing rising research activities in the drive to develop a vaccine for the pandemic virus. For instance, in April 2020, BioNTech SE announced that the German regulatory authority, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute, has approved the Phase I/II clinical trial for the company's BNT162 vaccine program to prevent COVID-19 infection. Such initiatives are expected to accentuate the demand for cleanroom consumables.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years' data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.



High Efficiency Filters to Witness Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period



- High-efficiency filters employ laminar or turbulent airflow principles. These cleanroom filters usually are 99% or more efficient in removing particles bigger than 0.3 microns from the air supply. Apart from removing small particles, these filters in cleanrooms can be used for straightening the airflow in unidirectional cleanrooms.

- The velocity of the air, as well as the spacing and arrangement of these filters, affects both the concentration of particulates and the formation of turbulent pathways and zones, where particles can accumulate and mitigate through the cleanroom.

- The market growth is directly related to the demand for cleanroom technologies. With changing consumer needs, companies are investing in R&D departments.

- Japan is a pioneer in this market, with a significant portion of its population aged above 50 years and requiring medical care, thereby driving the use of cleanroom technology.



North America to Hold a Significant Market Share Over the Forecast Period



- North America accounted for the most significant share, primarily due to the presence of a large number of medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and biotechnology labs that are the primary users of cleanroom technology.

- Among the countries of North America, the United States occupies a significant share of the market. At the same time, Canada is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in this region over the next five years.

- In the United States, R2 Space's increase in contracts pushed it to relocate and expand its headquarters in Ann Arbor, United States. The expansion is likely to constitute an ISO Class 8 cleanroom, electrical and mechanical test labs and associated specialized test equipment, manufacturing equipment, and a satellite operations mission center._

- The US Department of Defense has selected SkyWater Technology for a USD 170 million multi-phase project to improve microelectronics capabilities for Strategic Radiation Hardened applications. The investment has enabled SkyWater to begin expanding its existing building footprint to accommodate supporting infrastructure and 8,000 square feet of the new cleanroom._

- Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the region affected nearly 1.3 million people in the United States alone as of May 8, 2020. It has significantly increased the investments in the research for developing a vaccine for the pandemic. According to Springer Nature Limited, most COVID-19 vaccine development activity is in North America, with 36 (46%) developers of the confirmed active vaccine candidates. With this number of researches being carried out, the demand for cleanroom consumables is increasing.



Competitive Landscape



The cleanroom technology market is moderately fragmented. The capital requirements for setting up new businesses can be prohibitively high in a few regions. Moreover, market incumbents have a considerable advantage over new entrants, particularly in gaining access to distribution channels and R&D activities. New entrants must be mindful of regular changes in manufacturing and trade regulations in the industry. New entrants can leverage economies-of-scale advantages.



The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:



What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global Cleanroom Technology Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

