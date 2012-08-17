CleansingMatters.com Challenges People to Take the "Are You Toxic Quiz"

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Everyday people are exposed to hundreds of different toxins, often without realizing it. Toxins are present in our foods, our water, the air and even many cleaning and personal care products. Over time these toxins can build up in the body creating weight problems, a lack of energy, digestive issues and a general lack of wellness or vitality.



As people become more educated and aware of the health impacts of toxic foods and modern, stressful lifestyles, more people than ever before are looking for ways to reduce their exposure to toxins and find ways to gently remove toxins and impurities from their body.



However often it’s hard to know where to start and many people are now turning to the internet for advice. To help people become aware which areas of their diet and lifestyle are toxic, CleansingMatters.com, a leading detox and cleansing diet website, is offering a free Are You Toxic quiz.



This simple quiz contains a range of questions about current eating habits, lifestyles and exercise habits. It can be completed in just a few minutes and provides an instant summary of results along with free advice on how to reduce exposure to toxins and cleanse the body of harmful toxins that have built up over time.



Tom White, a Nutritional Cleansing Coach for CleansingMatters.com said “We are exposed to hundreds, if not thousands, of different toxins and impurities each and every day. These toxins can take their toll and drag down health. Only once you become aware of the toxins and impurities lurking in your food, water and environment can you start to make changes to your lifestyle to reduce your exposure,”



Visitors to CleansingMatters.com will find everything they need to create a lean, healthy body including free access to a range of tools and informative blog posts, in addition to personalized advice from experienced cleansing coaches.



The CleansingMatters.com website also provides further information on nutritional cleansing programs, such as the Isagenix cleansing program. This natural, gentle whole body cleanse helps to bring the body back in to balance using a range of herbs and other nutrients.



The most popular nutritional program available through the website is the Isagenix 30 day cleanse, which includes a full month’s supply of a natural cleansing tonic, meal replacement shake and a range of supplements. For many, this intensive program is the first step towards a healthier lifestyle. Further information can be found at http://www.cleansingmatters.com/isagenix-30-day-cleanse/.



