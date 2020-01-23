Clear Advantage Orthodontics Is Offering Cheap Vancouver Orthodontic and Botox Treatment

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Clear Advantage Orthodontics has since its establishment taken its mandate of availing to the residents of Vancouver quality dental and orthodontic care services seriously. The dental office has onboard some of the best brains in the industry, headed by Dr Suzanne Cziraki, Dr Dorota Szula, and Dr Tim Barter, who are all passionate about their duties. Clear Advantage Orthodontics, as such, provides patients of all ages a facility that guarantees them access to comprehensive oral health solutions that are professionally customized to their needs.



Talking about some of the most common orthodontic cases they have handled, the clinic's spokesperson said, "The field of orthodontics deals with a wide range of issues, and we are privileged to have one of the seasoned orthodontists in the country managing our services. This has provided us with a competitive edge as we can handle all kinds of tooth and jaw problems regardless of complexities. Currently, among the common treatments we offer are for patients with crowded teeth, open bite, underbite, overbite, missing incisors, and spaces between their teeth."



There are lots of reasons why one would desire to have quality but cheap Botox in Vancouver, and for all those needs, Clear Advantage Orthodontics is an ever-present partner. Since 2004, the facility has been providing this neuromodulator treatment to patients who want to improve their facial appearance. Clear Advantage Orthodontics not only provides these services for facial rejuvenation but lots of other patient needs. These include for correction of crooked smiles, erase lip lines, and to correct the position of the upper lip.



Speaking about their Botox treatment for jaw extension and TMJ, the Company's Spokesperson said, "Individuals with temporomandibular joint disorders typically get to suffer severe headaches and experience sharp pains from the jaws. Fortunately, with our customized Botox injections, you can get to have great relief within a period of two days to one week. This procedure is provided by a certified orthodontist who first takes the time to evaluate the condition carefully. Overly, you do not have to worry about experiencing any pains as only a small discomfort is typically experienced."



Long gone are the days when patients who needed to have their teeth straightened were limited to using aligners or braces that were visible to everyone. Advancements in orthodontic care have resulted in the introduction of Invisalign, which is a series of invisible aligners made with 3D computer technology. Clear Advantage Orthodontics has been at the forefront of availing this advanced treatment at affordable rates. Patients who want to know more about the Invisalign cost in Vancouver can contact the dental office for a tailored quote that is dependent on the extent of the orthodontic issue.



About Clear Advantage Orthodontics

Clear Advantage Orthodontics' concern is on the condition of the teeth and smiles of the residents of Vancouver that it seeks to improve through specialized dental and orthodontic care that is offered by seasoned professionals.



Contact Details

Clear Advantage Orthodontics

650 West 41st Ave, Suite 315 South Tower

Vancouver, British Columbia V5Z 2M9

Telephone Number: (604) 266-8277

Email: info@clearadvantageortho.com

Website: https://www.clearadvantageortho.com/