Clear Advantage Orthodontics Is Providing Comprehensive Dental and Orthodontic Services in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Clear Advantage Orthodontics takes seriously its mandate, which is offering to individuals and families in Vancouver with quality backed dental and orthodontic solutions. The recognition that each patient has unique requirements and requires personalized attention has, over the years, become the defining approach of the facility to administering any treatments. Besides this patient-centered approach to dental care, Clear Advantage Orthodontics has equally attracted lots of attention due to the outstanding professionalism and talent of the dental team.



Speaking about the vital factors that determine the duration of orthodontic treatment, the clinic's spokesperson commented, "There are different types of orthodontic treatments that are offered for different cases, and we typically take into account the underlying condition. The common procedures that we handle in our facilities are problems with the alignment of the teeth and jaws. For these cases, the treatments offered are braces, retainers, and Invisalign that, on average, take between 12 and 36 months. The duration of the treatment is largely dictated by the complexity of the condition, patient's age, and cooperation level."



Most people tend to view Botox treatment strictly as a beauty enhancement procedure, not taking into account it equally has significant dental benefits. Clear Advantage Orthodontics is changing this market perspective by providing their patients with this treatment as a smile enhancement solution. The best part is that the Botox in Vancouver cost by the dental office is highly affordable and is specially customized for the patient's needs. Clear Advantage Orthodontics has these procedures handled by Dr. Cziraki, who is a seasoned expert in the niche field who has been treating patients since the year 2004.



Talking about how they have risen to become the most sought after Invisalign providers, the clinic's spokesperson said, "Dr. Cziraki is ranked as one of the top 1% Invisalign providers in North America, a feat that is not easy to attain in the highly competitive industry. This makes us without question the team to trust for this procedure that uses innovative biomechanical techniques for teeth alignment. Most importantly, you will love the fact that our Invisalign cost in Vancouver is one of the lowest as we seek to be the go-to facility for everyone."



Patients with minor orthodontic problems that include tooth stains and issues with tooth sizes or shapes now have the assurance of long-term solutions from Clear Advantage Orthodontics. The dental facility provides veneers in Vancouver, which are a versatile solution for resolving these dental imperfections. Clear Advantage Orthodontics highly recommends the procedure for individuals who want a safe, effective, and long-lasting solution to their dental concerns. Since this procedure is tailored depending on the conditions at hand, the price equally varies, and costs estimates are provided after professional analysis.



About Clear Advantage Orthodontics

Clear Advantage Orthodontics has created the perfect dental office in Vancouver, where the young and old alike can have the comforts desired as the team of seasoned professionals take care of their dental and orthodontic concerns.



Contact Details



Clear Advantage Orthodontics

650 West 41st Ave, Suite 315 South Tower

Vancouver, British Columbia V5Z 2M9

Telephone Number: (604) 266-8277

Email: info@clearadvantageortho.com

Website: https://www.clearadvantageortho.com/