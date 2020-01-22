Clear Advantage Orthodontics Offering Safe Botox and Orthodontics Treatment in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Clear Advantage Orthodontics has made the comfort of their patients the topmost priority, a primary aspect that has seen them attract the attention of the Vancouver community. The seasoned dental professionals have complemented this fact by continuously going the extra mile to deliver above the expectations of their patients. Clear Advantage Orthodontics has further set its priority on working to ensure the entire family has beautiful smiles to share with the world.



Talking about the steps to having a brighter and healthier smile, the clinic's spokesperson remarked, "There are a variety of treatment options available for anyone looking for a bright smile, and the first step to knowing what is right for you is with a consultation. At Clear Advantage Orthodontics, we will take the time to carefully review your concerns before coming up with a suitable treatment plan. Our focus during this phase is to fully understand your needs and ensure that you receive customized care that will leave you satisfied."



While Botox treatment is popular for facial rejuvenation, it is also a suitable solution to having a perfectly straight smile. Clear Advantage Orthodontics has been at the forefront of providing cheap Botox in Vancouver for patients looking for a customized treatment that will give natural-looking results. The treatments are provided by Dr. Cziraki, a leading orthodontist that has specialized in providing these services since the year 2004. Clear Advantage Orthodontics offers a variety of packages that are tailored to factor in the demands at hand for the patient.



Speaking about the symptoms of TMD and the necessity of immediate treatment, the clinic's spokesperson said, "Whenever there are talks about dental health, not much attention is given to Temporomandibular joint disorders. This can be attributed to the fact that these cases are not as common as most other dental concerns. However, this condition that involves trouble with the jaws and face muscles demands professional attention before the pain becomes unbearable. The symptoms to watch out for are; aching facial muscles, jaws that are fixed open or shut, and making grating sounds when opening and closing the mouth. You must also never ignore general pain in the facial region and constant clenching of the teeth."



Thanks to technology, it is now possible to have beautiful and straight teeth without having to use braces by opting for Invisalign treatment. Patients looking for Invisalign in Vancouver have Clear Advantage Orthodontics as a suitable partner for offering this innovative teeth-straightening procedure. Unlike braces, the clear aligners used for this treatment allow patients to complete their treatment without having to be worried about their social lives. Clear Advantage Orthodontics offers this treatment to both teens and adults with the treatment time ranging from nine to fifteen months.



