Clear Advantage Orthodontics Provides Specialized Dental and Orthodontic Services

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Clear Advantage Orthodontics is the home to Vancouver's leading orthodontist, Dr Suzanne Cziraki, whose commitment is in improving the smiles of all patients. The renowned orthodontist works hand-in-hand with an equally competent staff and dentists who together ensure they fully cater to the oral health of the entire family. Clear Advantage Orthodontics has further diversified its services and offers neuro-modular treatments, making them a one-stop dental clinic.



Speaking about why they take the smiles of their patients seriously, the Company's Spokesperson said, "A problem with your smile often reflects an underlying dental condition that demands professional attention. This is the major factor we focus on to help you achieve a beautiful and functional smile by using the most appropriate treatment options. Depending on what you desire and the problem that must be resolved, we will come up with a treatment plan that will give you excellent results."



The introduction of Invisalign in Vancouver BC has made it possible for patients to have beautiful and straight teeth without requiring braces. Clear Advantage Orthodontics has been at the forefront of availing these virtually invisible and removable aligners that are created using 3D computer imaging technology. Treatment using these aligners takes between nine to 15 months, and over this period, a patient is expected to wear several aligners. Clear Advantage Orthodontics carefully plans the replacement of these aligners in a series as they are supposed to move the teeth to the desired position gradually.



Talking about the instances when dentofacial orthopaedics is required, the clinic's spokesperson said, "The responsibility of dentofacial orthopaedics is in handling problems with jaw development, which is crucial in dictating one's oral health. In case you have an underdeveloped lower jaw, crossbite, or overbite; this is a viable treatment option. It is professionally recommended that this treatment is meant for children between the ages of 8 and 12. Opting for treatment at this stage makes it more efficient as it is at the peak period when jaw development is taking place. Nonetheless, it is not uncommon for adults to undergo dentofacial orthopaedics to correct an underlying condition."



Residents of Vancouver and the surrounding areas no longer have to go through a lot of hassles to find a dental specialist orthodontist, thanks to Clear Advantage Orthodontics. The dental clinic provides a suitable environment where children and adults can have tailored treatment at affordable rates. Clear Advantage Orthodontics offers, among other procedures, surgical orthodontics, acceledent Aura, oral & maxillofacial surgery, braces, and Invisalign. All these distinct categories of treatment are made possible with the advanced equipment that the clinic has invested in to give their patients world-class services.



About Clear Advantage Orthodontics

Clear Advantage Orthodontics has, under the leadership and expertise of Dr Suzanne Cziraki, a certified orthodontic specialist, made significant progress to be Vancouver's leading dental and orthodontic care clinic for children and adults.



