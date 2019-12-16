Clear Advantage Orthodontics Providing Dental Veneers and Cheap Invisalign Treatment

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Clear Advantage Orthodontics is one of the few dental facilities in Vancouver that is headed by an ABO-certified orthodontist, Dr. Cziraki. As a specialist who has undergone the rigorous examinations and reviews by the prestigious board, the results have been a higher standard for the operation of the clinic. Clear Advantage Orthodontics has, in turn, provided for all the residents of Vancouver a trusted and easily accessible partner for all their dental health concerns.



Talking about what first-time patients will receive from them, the clinic's spokesperson commented, "It is always a big step to seek orthodontic care, and we strive to make this a decision that will be satisfactory for all our patients. For your initial consultation, you will have the chance to meet our team and have a discussion about orthodontics. We will then proceed to review your dental and medical history and carry out an oral examination. These activities will give us the initial results that will then form the basis for helping us tailor a treatment plan that factors in your demands."



The invisible appearance and comforts of using Invisalign have seen a lot of people opt for this teeth alignment solution as opposed to using braces. Clear Advantage Orthodontics has not been left behind and offers patients of all ages the chance to have cheap Invisalign in Vancouver. The competitive pricing of the services by the clinic does not, in any way, undermine the quality of treatment. Instead, Clear Advantage Orthodontics has used it as a measure to ensure everyone gets the chance to have the perfect bite and smile.



Speaking about what a patient can do in case of orthodontic emergencies, the clinic's spokesperson said, "While orthodontic emergencies are very rare, when they happen, you must not panic but reach out to us as first as possible through our office lines. You will then get to talk to a specialist who will give you directions on what to do before you arrive at our facilities. Fortunately, there are lots of temporary solutions that will go a long way in easing your pain and making you comfortable before receiving specialist care."



One of the most versatile solutions in the world of dentistry is dental veneers, as they can be used to correct lots of dental imperfections. These include; mildly crooked teeth, tooth discoloration, small tooth gaps, and unsatisfactory tooth shapes. Clear Advantage Orthodontics offer dental veneers in Vancouver to all patients who require a long-term solution to any of these minor conditions. One thing any patient is guaranteed to love about the facility is that the costs for veneers are very affordable. To satisfactorily address the varied patient needs, Clear Advantage Orthodontics tailors a quote depending on the treatment offered.



About Clear Advantage Orthodontics

Clear Advantage Orthodontics is a team of Vancouver dental and orthodontic professionals whose goal is to provide to all the residents a comprehensive range of dental solutions that will address their specific needs.



Contact Details

Clear Advantage Orthodontics

650 West 41st Ave, Suite 315 South Tower

Vancouver, British Columbia V5Z 2M9

Telephone Number: (604) 266-8277

Email: info@clearadvantageortho.com

Website: https://www.clearadvantageortho.com/