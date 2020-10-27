Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Clear Aligner Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Global clear aligner market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.15% during 2018 - 2023.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Clear Aligner Market: Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, 3M, SmileDirectClub, Geniova Technologies



Align Technology Extends Innovation With New Invisalign Stickables – Designed To Personalize Invisalign® Clear Aligners



SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2020-- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the launch of Invisalign® Stickables, innovative sticker accessories designed exclusively for use with the patented SmartTrack® material in Invisalign clear aligners. Available in an array of designs, colors, shapes and themes, Invisalign Stickables are a cool, engaging and fun way for patients to show their personal flair during Invisalign treatment.



"Most teens and younger patients want to do what their friends are doing, but at the same time they want to be unique and individual," said Dr. Mark Garlington, an orthodontist practicing in Long Beach, California. "Invisalign Stickables add a creative dimension to Invisalign treatment and will enable patients to personalize their aligners and create an experience that we strive to provide for all of our patients." "As the leader in clear aligners, we continuously innovate to provide our doctor partners and their patients with solutions that not only address their treatment needs but also provide them with an experience that reflects the fun, youthful, and unique characteristics of the Invisalign brand," said Raj Pudipeddi, Align's chief innovation, product, and marketing officer and SVP. "The ability to personalize their Invisalign clear aligners enables Invisalign patients to express their smiles in ways that are as unique as they are, and we are very excited to help them do that with this latest Invisalign innovation."



Starting with young patients, Invisalign Stickables are initially available in 10 fun themes, including fantasy and gaming, shapes and colors, sports and activities, travel and transit, emojis and faces, animals and nature, letters and numbers, party and holidays, foods and sweets, and basic shapes and images, with more options available soon. The sticker and applicator are made from a water-resistant multi-layer plastic material and biocompatibility tested. Invisalign® Stickables have been optimized to use with SmartTrack® Invisalign aligner material.



Dentsply Sirona reshuffles as pandemic cuts sales in half



August 12, 2020: Dentsply Sirona's second quarter results were similar to those reported earlier by Align Technology, Envista Holdings and Henry Schein. All of the major dental companies have so far posted sharp falls in sales and operating losses for the second quarter, owing to the drastic effects that the pandemic has had on dental demand and the provision of oral care. Dentsply Sirona has made it clear that 2020—and, indeed, 2021—will not be business as usual for the dental company. In late July, it announced that it expected continued restrictions on physical interaction and international travel and that Dentsply Sirona and its brands would therefore not exhibit at next year's International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, despite assurances from the organizers that IDS 2021 would be a safe and successful trade fair.



Net sales at the company for the three-month period ended June 30 were $491 million (€417 million), down 51.4% on those reported for the same quarter last year. Sales of dental consumables were down 58.6%, and sales in the company's technologies and equipment segment were down 45.6%. The company posted an operating loss of $42 million, compared with an operating profit of $202 million for the second quarter last year. Sales in the U.S. market amounted to $131 million and represented a decline of 60.3% for the quarter. Sales in Europe of $215 million represented a decline of 49%, and sales in all of the markets outside of these two regions, at $144 million, were down by 44%.



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Clear Aligner Market. The global clear aligner market has been analysed by end-users (teenagers, Adults), by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and by country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea). The report presents the historical market sizing and growth for the period 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



The segment of teenagers witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to of increasing adoption of western culture, conscientious about dental hygiene at young age and aesthetic concerns among the teenagers. During 2018-23, Clear Aligners Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate due to up surge in the orthodontic patients, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, effective advertisement and marketing by key players across the globe. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global Clear Aligner market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include surging per capita healthcare expenditure, technological advancement in dental machines, rising cases of orthodontic treatments and increasing penetration of dental insurance for orthodontic patients.



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Clear Aligner Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



