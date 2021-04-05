Clear Bioplastics Packaging Market 2021 Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- The need for sustainable packaging for a vast range of products has confined many industrial verticals. The strict government regulations with the inclusion of plastics have induced the importance of bioplastics in the market. Several companies from around the world are shifting towards the clear bioplastics packaging. The clear bioplastics packaging is majorly gaining traction and attaining a privileged status in the food & beverages packaging industry as the consumers are diligently paying attention to the materials which are used for wrapping their consumables.
The adoption of biodegradable materials for the production of clear bioplastics packaging so as to protect the environment is expected to boost the growth of the clear bioplastics packaging market.
Clear bioplastics packaging market- Market dynamics
The packaging solutions have recently incurred significance among several industries. The manufacturers of food and beverages are inclining towards the most suitable packaging technology, which will benefit the packaging requirements of a variety of products. The clear bioplastics packaging expected to gain prominence worldwide as these are obtained from renewable biomass sources. The changing consumer preferences for adapting natural material will drive the market for the clear bioplastics packaging. Many top manufacturers have started manufacturing the different packaging items made up of clear bioplastics such as tapes, films, tableware, and medical equipments. Along with this, the initiatives by the government in different countries enacted to ban the production of hazardous plastic materials because of the emission of harmful substrates.
By including chemical additives in manufacturing of clear bioplastics for packaging has spiked many health concerns. Apart from the health concerns, the clear bioplastics packaging materials are disposable and therefore attracting different end user industries. Also, by enhancing the physical property of packaging items by customising them and making them attractive has been observed so far to be a key trend affecting the growth of clear bioplastics packaging market.
PLA (Polyactic Acid) is a starch based bioplastic which is majorly used over the other bioplastics for the manufacturing of clear bioplastics packaging products. The PLA films are highly transparent and used in the packaging of goods. Though PLA films are not as flexible as LDPE films, but are stiff and eco-friendly and can be industrially disposed with the fruit and vegetable waste.
An innovation in the clear bioplastic packaging market is the PLA non-woven teabags, which can also be disposed together with the tea waste. This material replaces paper based teabags that commonly had some amount of Polypropylene (PP) fibre used for heat sealing the teabags. Similarly, many companies market the compostable coffee capsules made of clear bioplastics. An EPS resembling expandable foam based on PLA (EPLA), which is also disposable and is used as the clear bioplastics packaging for ice packaging. Such innovations are going to boost the market for the clear bioplastics packaging.
Clear bioplastics packaging market- Market segmentation
By material type, the clear bioplastics packaging market is segmented as follows-
Protein based bioplastic
Cellulose based bioplastic
Starch based bioplastic
PLA (Polyactic Acid)
PBS (Polybutylene Succinate)
PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)
PHB (Polyhydroxybutyrate)
PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate)
Bio- PE (Polyethylene)
Bio- PET (Polyethylene terephthalate)
By application, the clear bioplastics packaging market is segmented as follows-
House-hold packaging
Tableware
Cups
Containers
Cutlery
Spoon
Fork
Commercial packaging
Tapes
Bags
Pharmaceutical packaging
Bottles
Ampoules
Syringe
Confectionery packaging
Films
Jars
Beauty products packaging
By end user industry, the clear bioplastics packaging market is segmented as follows-
Food and Beverages industry
Pharmaceuticals industry
Consumer Goods
E-commerce
Clear bioplastics packaging market- Regional Outlook
The Europe currently has the largest market of clear bioplastics packaging markets. The European government had been very supportive for environmental protection initiatives and had also incentivized the clear bioplastics packaging. The North America and Asia-Pacific regions have a lucrative market of the clear bioplastics packaging as they are also tending towards the bio-based plastic packaging to contribute in the sustainable development. Also, the regions like Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Oceania have sluggish growth in the clear bioplastics packaging market but are gradually following up.
Clear bioplastics packaging market- Competitors
The key manufacturers of the clear bioplastics packaging market are as follows-
BASF SE
Amcor Limited
Bio-Eco
BioPak
Metabolix, Inc
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC
The Dow Chemical Company (Dow)
Eco Friendly Product – NTIC
Novamont S.p.A
TIPA
Eastman Chemical Company
Koninklijke DSM N.V
NatureWorks, LLC
Braskem S.A
Innovia Films, Ltd
Arkema S.A.
IFS chemicals
Biome Bioplastics Limited.
DaniMer Scientific LLC.
FKuR Kunststoff
Grace Biotech
