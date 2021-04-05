Clear Bioplastics Packaging Market 2021 Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- The need for sustainable packaging for a vast range of products has confined many industrial verticals. The strict government regulations with the inclusion of plastics have induced the importance of bioplastics in the market. Several companies from around the world are shifting towards the clear bioplastics packaging. The clear bioplastics packaging is majorly gaining traction and attaining a privileged status in the food & beverages packaging industry as the consumers are diligently paying attention to the materials which are used for wrapping their consumables.



The adoption of biodegradable materials for the production of clear bioplastics packaging so as to protect the environment is expected to boost the growth of the clear bioplastics packaging market.



Clear bioplastics packaging market- Market dynamics



The packaging solutions have recently incurred significance among several industries. The manufacturers of food and beverages are inclining towards the most suitable packaging technology, which will benefit the packaging requirements of a variety of products. The clear bioplastics packaging expected to gain prominence worldwide as these are obtained from renewable biomass sources. The changing consumer preferences for adapting natural material will drive the market for the clear bioplastics packaging. Many top manufacturers have started manufacturing the different packaging items made up of clear bioplastics such as tapes, films, tableware, and medical equipments. Along with this, the initiatives by the government in different countries enacted to ban the production of hazardous plastic materials because of the emission of harmful substrates.



By including chemical additives in manufacturing of clear bioplastics for packaging has spiked many health concerns. Apart from the health concerns, the clear bioplastics packaging materials are disposable and therefore attracting different end user industries. Also, by enhancing the physical property of packaging items by customising them and making them attractive has been observed so far to be a key trend affecting the growth of clear bioplastics packaging market.



PLA (Polyactic Acid) is a starch based bioplastic which is majorly used over the other bioplastics for the manufacturing of clear bioplastics packaging products. The PLA films are highly transparent and used in the packaging of goods. Though PLA films are not as flexible as LDPE films, but are stiff and eco-friendly and can be industrially disposed with the fruit and vegetable waste.



An innovation in the clear bioplastic packaging market is the PLA non-woven teabags, which can also be disposed together with the tea waste. This material replaces paper based teabags that commonly had some amount of Polypropylene (PP) fibre used for heat sealing the teabags. Similarly, many companies market the compostable coffee capsules made of clear bioplastics. An EPS resembling expandable foam based on PLA (EPLA), which is also disposable and is used as the clear bioplastics packaging for ice packaging. Such innovations are going to boost the market for the clear bioplastics packaging.



Clear bioplastics packaging market- Market segmentation



By material type, the clear bioplastics packaging market is segmented as follows-



Protein based bioplastic

Cellulose based bioplastic

Starch based bioplastic

PLA (Polyactic Acid)

PBS (Polybutylene Succinate)

PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)

PHB (Polyhydroxybutyrate)

PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate)

Bio- PE (Polyethylene)

Bio- PET (Polyethylene terephthalate)



By application, the clear bioplastics packaging market is segmented as follows-



House-hold packaging

Tableware

Cups

Containers

Cutlery

Spoon

Fork

Commercial packaging

Tapes

Bags

Pharmaceutical packaging

Bottles

Ampoules

Syringe

Confectionery packaging

Films

Jars

Beauty products packaging



By end user industry, the clear bioplastics packaging market is segmented as follows-



Food and Beverages industry

Pharmaceuticals industry

Consumer Goods

E-commerce



Clear bioplastics packaging market- Regional Outlook



The Europe currently has the largest market of clear bioplastics packaging markets. The European government had been very supportive for environmental protection initiatives and had also incentivized the clear bioplastics packaging. The North America and Asia-Pacific regions have a lucrative market of the clear bioplastics packaging as they are also tending towards the bio-based plastic packaging to contribute in the sustainable development. Also, the regions like Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Oceania have sluggish growth in the clear bioplastics packaging market but are gradually following up.



Clear bioplastics packaging market- Competitors



The key manufacturers of the clear bioplastics packaging market are as follows-



BASF SE

Amcor Limited

Bio-Eco

BioPak

Metabolix, Inc

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow)

Eco Friendly Product – NTIC

Novamont S.p.A

TIPA

Eastman Chemical Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V

NatureWorks, LLC

Braskem S.A

Innovia Films, Ltd

Arkema S.A.

IFS chemicals

Biome Bioplastics Limited.

DaniMer Scientific LLC.

FKuR Kunststoff

Grace Biotech



