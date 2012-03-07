Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Investor Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing by Certain Directors

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with potential wrongdoing by certain directors and officers at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.



Investors who are a current (long term) stockholders in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible shareholder claims based on potential breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain directors and officers at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:CCO stockholders.



Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ performance for its investors increased over the past recent years. Its annual Revenue rose from $2.69billion in ’09 to $3.00billion in 2011, more importantly its Net Loss of $868.19million in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $42.95million in 2011.



Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) rose from as low as $2.52 per share in March ’09 to as high as $14.85 per share in May 2011.



On February 27, 2012, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) announced that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc. will offer $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Series A Senior Subordinated Notes due 2020 and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Series B Senior Subordinated Notes due 2020 in a private offering that is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933.



Then on February 29, 2012, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) announced the pricing of the $275 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625% Series A Senior Subordinated Notes due 2020 and $1,925 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625% Series B Senior Subordinated Notes due 2020 offered by its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings also announced that its board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $2,167 million (or approximately $6.08 per share, based on shares outstanding at the close of business on February 28, 2012), which will be paid on March 15, 2012 to Class A and Class B stockholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2012, subject only to the closing of the offering of the Notes.



Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) surged from as low as $11.90 on February 24, 2011 to to $14.84 per share on March 5, 2012.



However, NYSE:CCO shares are still trading at far less then in 2008, respectively in 2007, when NYSE:CCO stocks traded as high as almost $27, respectively almost $30 per share.



NYSE:CCO shares closed on March 6, 2012 at $13.56 per share.



