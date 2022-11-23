Clear Some Space for Your Black Friday Buys by Donating to Goodwill

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- Black Friday is just around the corner! It's a great time to make some extra space for all the great buys you'll find this holiday season. Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is here to help!



We accept donations of all kinds at locations throughout the area. 100% of your donations support our mission to uplift the community through education and job training programs. Every dollar donated to Goodwill goes directly into our life-changing initiatives. With your help, we can truly make a difference in the lives of those that need help the most.



Before you venture out this Black Friday, think about supporting the community through a material donation to Goodwill. Not only will you be clearing out space for holiday gifts, but you'll also be making a difference for someone who is truly in need.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.