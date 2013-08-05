Clear Spring/Summer Allergy Symptoms with a Dehumidifier. See How Albert Can Help

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Ever wake up with itchy/watery eyes, a headache, runny nose, congestion or sneezing? Commonly people believe that these symptoms result from an allergic reaction to pollen in the air, which could very well be true. However, more often than not, these reactions are attributed to miniscule household bugs called dust mites. Invisible to the naked eye, these little guys are easy to ignore until they become a respiratory irritant. Dust mites are one of the biggest causes of allergies, 1 in 10 people have an allergic reaction to them, as well as 80% of asthma sufferers. To relieve these pestering symptoms it is necessary to reduce the number of dust mite. So what is the best way to protect homes from dust mites? A dehumidifier. To help homeowners, DiscountFurnaceFilter.com is holding a sale to help those who suffer from these allergies. Until the end of July the trusted Albert Dehumidifier will be 10% with the coupon code ALBPR2 bringing a savings of $60.00!



Dust Mites are tiny cream-colored organisms that consume dead skin cells and dander that naturally flakes off bodies and pets, making homes the perfect feasting grounds. These bugs most commonly live in carpet, pillows, mattresses, beds and rugs (because they provide the most food and moisture). The average bed or rug is called home to 100,000-10,000,000 dust mites (depending on how humid the air is). Allergic reactions to these bugs to not stem from the bugs themselves, but by the allergens they produce in their feces. Dust mites reproduce every 3 to 4 weeks and can live up to 3 months. Their life span depends strictly on their environment.



Dust mites absorb, rather than drink water to survive; so the more water they have available to them the longer they are able to stay animate. Therefore, homes in more humid climates are more suitable to have an infestation of dust mites. Dust mites thrive in humidity levels near 70% and higher - when humidity drops below 50% they will dry out and die. To drastically reduce the number of dust mites and alleviate symptoms it is necessary to significantly reduce the humidity with a dehumidifier. An ideal humidity percentage for an average home is 35% to 55% where as most commonly in the summer; a home is closer to 70% - even with the air conditioner on.



Stadler Form's Albert Dehumidifier is one of the top rated dehumidifier for 2013 by Allergy Consumer Review winning "best dehumidifier for inside the home". Albert is also the winner of the red dot design award proving its sleek and modern design will compliment any homes decor. Albert dehumidifies up to 650 sq feet, covering enough space to effectively dry out several adjacent rooms facilitating allergy symptom relief in a homeowner's household.



DiscountFurnaceFilter.com has an exclusive deal right now for customers who need a solution to their dust mite allergy problem. Starting July 16th and ending August 15th receive 10% off Stadler Form's Albert Dehumidifier with coupon code ALBPR2, *this coupon may be used more than once, but cannot be combined with any other coupon.



About DiscountFurnaceFilter.com

DiscountFurnaceFilter.com, founded in 2006, carries an array of indoor air quality products at low, reasonable prices. DiscountFuranceFilter.com strives to be a one stop shop for any HVAC or home air quality need you may have. They offer customer expert advice based on over 50 years of experience in the industry.



For more information about the company, visit: - http://www.discountfurnacefilter.com/aboutus.asp



Phone Sales & Support

Business Hours: M - F 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST

888-623-4678



Address:-

1005 Reed Rd

Suite B

Monroe, OH 45050