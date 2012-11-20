Clear Toes Clinic Offers Risk Free Laser Treatment for Toenail Fungus

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- For many years now, the preferred Toenail Fungus Treatment of doctors has been Lamisil or Sporanox treatments. These medications do come with serious side effects. The FDA now advises health care professionals to avoid the use of Sporanox in patients with congestive heart failure or a history of this condition. Both Lamisil and Sporanox have been linked to serious liver problems, even death. Patients concerned about using either of these medications now have a new option when it comes to treating this common infection. Laser treatment has been shown to be very effective at killing the fungus responsible for nail infections.



"Anyone who has seen toenail fungus photos or experienced this condition personally knows how ugly the fungus can be. Taking the oral medications commonly used to treat this condition may not have been an option though due to the risk of serious side effects. Thanks to the laser treatment offered at Clear Toes Clinic, toenail fungus can be killed in just a matter of minutes with no pain and no side effects," Adam Lambert explains.



The Q-Switched laser sends pulses of high power laser energy through the nail plate. The laser, in just a few billionths of a second, reaches the nail bed and nail growth area to instantly kill the fungus. It does so by quickly heating and killing the dermatophytes which make up the nail fungus. "A visible change won't be seen immediately though. The new toenail takes a minimum of three to six months to grow out. That is when the patient begins to see a clear nail again. The entire nail may take anywhere from six to 12 months to grow out," Mr. Lambert states.



"In addition to eliminating the risk of serious side effects, the laser procedure is painless and patients can resume their normal activity immediately upon leaving the office," Mr. Lambert goes on to say. "A slight pressure, snapping or warming sensation will be felt by most patients during the procedure, but that is all. No numbing or anesthesia is required." The entire procedure, in most cases, takes only 30 minutes. There are situations where this takes longer, based on the severity of the condition.



"Call our office to set up a free consultation. During this consultation, we explain the benefits and the process involved in treating toenail fungus with a laser. At this time, the patient also receives detailed information about how to prevent reinfection," Mr. Lambert says. Patients are also shown photos of patients who have successfully undergone the procedure and any questions will be answered. "This treatment has been shown to be very successful. One study showed that, of 100 patients, 95% saw significant nail plate clearance over a three to twelve month period. The sooner the procedure is done, the sooner the patient can begin going without shoes with confidence."



Clear Toes Clinic is the premier Houston Toenail Fungus clinic. Founded by two of the nation's leading cosmetic laser experts, the clinic has dedicated the past two years to expanding the application of Q-Switched laser to treat onychomycosis or toenail fungus. Treatments are provided by specialists who have undergone New Look Laser College's laser training program. The specialists have conducted hundreds or thousands of these treatments. What makes Clear Toes Clinic really stand out from its competitors though is the clinic's 'laser focus' on treating toenail fungus along with their commitment to research and continuous improvement in customer care.