Clear White Teeth Announces Expanded Product Line with Peroxide Free Whitening Kits

Southampton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Clear White Teeth , is the UK’s number one supplier of dentist approved whitening products for use in the home. The company is a preeminent online retailer of safe and effective teeth whitening products that give long lasting results. The company has recently updated and expanded their product line, and all teeth whitening products are now free of hydrogen peroxide to comply with guidelines, recommendations, and law. They provide an affordable alternative to peroxide based applications that are now available only from a dentist, with no sensitivity, and at a fraction of the cost.



Clear White Teeth is a trusted, go to resource for anyone looking for a wide range of teeth whitening products that will bleach their teeth quickly and without harm. The company offers several different product categories to help their clients get the best results possible, quickly and easily. These products include their teeth whitener gel, all in one teeth whitening kits, and daily whitening foam. All of these products are free of hydrogen peroxide so that each customer can rest assured that they are getting fast, long lasting results without sensitivity or other harm to their teeth. Especially helpful to customers seeking to safely bleach their teeth is the company’s teeth whitening kits. These kits come complete with everything that is needed to get quick and harmless results that will leave customer’s smiling, including formulas that safely bleach the teeth as well as all of the teeth whitening tools that clients will need to ensure that they get safe, reliable, fast results when they bleach their teeth at home. The company also offers a daily whitening foam that both cleans and whitens teeth, safely with quick results.



In addition to their fine products, the company’s website also offers several helpful articles that explain everything that customers need to know about their products and about the process of teeth whitening at home. The site also offers ease of ordering and the company offers top of the line customer service and support to answer any questions or provide any additional assistance that a customer might need when ordering a teeth whitening product. By offering dependable, affordable products and helpful customer support, it is little wonder that the company often receives rave reviews from its customers. This comment from a recent customer is typical of the feedback the company receives about its products and services, "Your product did exactly what it said on the tin - instantly whiter and the results lasted for at least 3 months! I must say the whitening foam also made a big difference in the long term, and would greatly recommend using both," said Sean W. from London.



To find out more about the company’s extensive product offerings, reasonably prices, and exceptional customer support, please visit the company’s website at http://www.clearwhiteteeth.co.uk



