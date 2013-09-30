Clearance of Power Projects Expected to Boost Indian Power Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- In an effort to revitalize the investment scenario of India, the Cabinet Committee on Investment (CCI) cleared 36 different projects worth INR 1.83 Lakh Crore. The projects approved by CCI include 18 power projects with an investment of INR 83,772 Crore. These projects are expected to provide a major boost to the power industry of India.



According to the Finance Minister P Chidambaram, the fuel supply agreements (FSA) for these power projects are expected to get signed by September 6, 2013. He also said that banks have already disbursed as much as INR 30,000 Crore for the power projects and they are expected to provide more funds for these projects. The huge investment in power sector will encourage growth in the Indian power sector. According to a RNCOS report “Indian Power Sector - New Opportunities for Growth”, there is a huge potential demand of electricity in India. These projects will help the companies to tap this potential demand.



Moreover, these projects, once started, will generate requirement of electrical equipments. According to RNCOS report, the electrical equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during 2011-12 to 2014-15. The requirement generated by these projects will further enhance the growth.



The report by RNCOS, authored to evaluate Indian power industry thoroughly, provides detailed state-wise and overall potential demand of power in India. It also includes installed capacity and its share by energy source along with per capita electricity consumption. Additionally, we have included state-wise - list of under construction and upcoming power projects and demand forecast of electricity consumption in India. Besides, the report provides comprehensive market analysis and forecast till 2014-15 of electrical equipment industry in the country along with its segments - Generation Equipments (Boilers, Turbines and Generators) and Transmission & Distribution (T&D) equipments (Cable & Wires, Transformers, Switchgears, Energy Meters, Capacitors, Transmission Lines and Conductors and Rotating Machines). Overall, the report is likely to prove as a proper source of knowledge for investors and clients interested for investment in the Indian power sector.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM454.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.