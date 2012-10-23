ClearDocs.com Becomes the Preferred Legal Forms Supplier to over 8,000 Businesses

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- When starting a new company, it’s easy to get lost in mountains of paperwork. From registering for payroll to contacting the Australian business registry office, the initial stages of opening a business take longer than many business owners expect.



ClearDocs.com has been gaining a reputation for providing business owners with affordable legal documents. ClearDocs.com wants to make business paperwork clearer and simpler than ever before. Using the ClearDocs.com website, prospective business owners can quickly and easily register a new company.



Once visitors to ClearDocs.com have placed their order, they will fill out basic information about the company. Then, ClearDocs.com checks to ensure that the company name is allowed and available in Australia before sending users all required documents via email.



Those documents include the Certificate of Registration as well as the Company Constitution. Prospective business owners fill out these documents and then send them to the required organizations.



A spokesperson for ClearDocs.com explained the advantages business owners experience when working with the company:



“Our goal is to make business registration as safe and easy as possible for Australian business owners. Whether opening a first business or simply looking to save time, our company registration services can be used by any type of business owner. The master documents we email to clients have all been looked over and approved by Maddocks and we help business owners avoid many of the headaches that come with opening a new business.”



Since the company registration documents are signed off by a team of lawyers, Australian business owners can be confident the forms they’ve completed are legally valid. s and Investments Commission (ASIC).



ClearDocs.com provides more than just business registration services. The website also lists a number of other services that business owners will find useful. For example, for the same price as registering a business, visitors to the website can establish a Discretionary Trust. Also known as a Family Trust, these legal entities give trustees the ability to pay beneficiaries any amount of income or capital. This is ideal for families who want to fairly manage and distribute an estate.



The site has provided legal documents to over 20,000 customers and is the preferred supplier of legal documentation for over 8,000 businesses.



About ClearDocs.com

