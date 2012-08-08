Clearview Funding Inc. Sees Major Increase in Clients Seeking to Sell Annuities for Lump Sum Payment

Lighthouse Point, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Clearview Funding Inc. has recently seen an increase in the number of people from across the country wanting to sell annuity payments to quickly obtain a lump sum. Clearview Funding is a national specialty finance company that provides people with access to a lump sum of cash in exchange for their Structured Settlement Payments, Annuity Payments, and Lottery Payments.



As the economy remains sluggish, millions of Americans continue to struggle with mounting bills. Others are dealing with thin financial resource margins that make it difficult to take care of needed household improvements or other expenses they have been putting off. Many of those Americans have been turning to Clearview Funding Inc. to unlock a lump sum of cash by selling their annuity payment and structured settlements. “As word has spread about our ability to make the process of selling an annuity simple, flexible and quick, we have seen an uptick in the number of people seeking out our specialists,” said a Clearview Funding spokesperson.



The Clearview Funding Structured Settlements and annuities processing team and attorneys have years of industry experience and familiarity with the processing requirements in each state that allows them to expedite their nationwide process. The company assigns each client with an account executive that will explain the process in detail, tells them what to expect, and gives them a timeframe of when to expect their money.



Clearview Funding will hire a qualified attorney in the client’s state to handle the simple court proceeding and to obtain approval on the transfer. They immediately schedule the hearing date upon receipt of all documents, process the entire transaction in-house, and provide clients with instant updates. Their no-fee guarantee means that Clearview Funding will pay for the attorney and any fees regarding the transfer.



Clients have the option of selling Clearview Funding a portion of their payments or all of their payments. They also offer cash advances in as little as five days to those who need cash immediately. “Unlike other companies, we don’t spend millions of dollars in advertising, which means we’re able to pass those savings on to the client in the form of more cash,” said the spokesperson. “We guarantee our clients that we will beat any competitor’s offer, and if not, we will pay that client $500.” For more information and a free no-obligation quote, please visit http://clearviewfundinginc.com



About Clearview Funding Inc.

