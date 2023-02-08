Clearwater Advisers Offers Media Handling Training Courses to Help Leaders Deal with Media Questions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Clearwater Advisers, a leading provider of executive training courses, offers media handling training courses to help leaders deal with media questions. Their courses have helped thousands of executives prepare for media interviews and improve the media handling ability of organisations by developing a roster of spokespeople who can communicate with clarity and confidence. The company provides personal coaching and feedback, together with seamless playbacks of their interviews, ensuring they reach their training goals. They make their bespoke media training courses as practical as possible, whether they are delivered face-to-face or online.



Their courses equip attendees with up-to-date, tried, and trusted practical skills and techniques to execute strong media performances, control difficult and hostile interviewers, and deliver memorable sound bites. Their services empower people to find their own words and manage challenging questions in line with corporate messaging. Their courses are provided by a team of professionals who have years of experience in the field. Businesses looking for media handling training courses for their leadership team can visit Clearwater Advisers' website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We find the media is much misunderstood and largely feared by executives. Our more savvy clients recognise the value of honing their media skills and keeping them sharp so they are prepared when a crisis hits and can turn it around to get positive exposure. Our coaching combines education of how to become "media talent" together with the opportunity to build proficiency in interview situations."



Clearwater Advisers is one of the most well-known providers of leadership training courses in the UK. Their courses are tailored to the needs of each client, backed up by decades of experience across a variety of fields. The company's training courses are exceptional and are designed to tackle crisis exercises, confidence building, messaging workshops and customer service training. The organisation has an excellent reputation for instilling confidence, sharpening messaging and transforming performance.



About Clearwater Advisers

Founded over 10 years ago, Clearwater Advisers has taught clients worldwide how to stand out and win hearts and minds. They offer bespoke coaching services – one-to-one coaching with leaders, group workshops, and advisory support for live events. The company specialises in showing leaders and their teams how to increase trust and buy-in when communicating. The company combines the science of the latest diagnostic communication analysis technology (Personal Presence Analysis®) with the art of projecting your natural personality.



