Clearwire Corporation (NASDAQ:CLWR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Clearwire Corporation (NASDAQ:CLWR) shares was announced concerning whether a takeover of Clearwire Corporation would be unfair to investors in NASDAQ:CLWR shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Clearwire Corporation (NASDAQ:CLWR) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:CLWR shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm is at an early stage and concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to NASDAQ:CLWR investors.



On December 11, 2012, several news reports stated that Sprint Nextel is said to be looking into a takeover of Clearwire Corporation. It is estimated that in a potential takeover Sprint Nextel would offer approximately $3.00 per NASDAQ:CLWR share.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:CLWR shares at $5.00 per share. Furthermore, Sprint Nextel Corporation already owns approximately 51% of Clearwire Corporation shares.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the Clearwire Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into any transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Clearwire Corporation (NASDAQ:CLWR) and purchased their Clearwire Corporation shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com