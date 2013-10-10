Clef Info Design Presents Seven Guides for Online Business Success

Saint George, Bermuda -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Clef Info Design offers seven guides that are all about internet business. The guides are claimed to deliver results and provide information about starting a successful home-based internet business. Each guide has a different topic of focus tackling an aspect of online business.



Advanced SEO Techniques talks about search engine optimization. This guide presents information about search engine algorithms and the reasons they matter. It also discusses Google Pagerank, setting up effective backlinks, coping up with the flow of Google, dos and don’ts of SEO, how search engine crawlers work, choosing page size, and many more.



Maximum Profits Private Label Rights is a guide for generating income with the use of private label rights (PLR) content. It discusses what PLR content is, the terms and conditions in the use of PLR, the types of PLR, ways to capitalize on PLR content, utilizing e-Bay, and many more.



Affiliate Marketing Master, as the title implies, talks about affiliate marketing. The guide contains discussion on why attitude affects success, setting affiliate marketing goals, what tools to utilize, knowing the customer, types of affiliate marketing, among others.



Viral Traffic Generation talks about how to get a website popular through marketing techniques that doesn’t require continuous payment. It talks about viral marketing and how to set it up and running, and continuing to generate traffic even after the campaign has ended.



Dominate the Web 2.0 Market talks about what Web 2.0 is and what it means for an online business. Topics include using Web 2.0 sites for marketing, soft sale, video marketing, and blogs.



Super JV Secrets is about joint ventures and how they can help an online business. Topics include finding the right joint venture, how to use it, and writing a joint venture proposal.



About Blogging for Cash

Blogging for Cash is a guide into the use of blogging for internet marketing. It tackles topics on starting a blog and how to use it for advertising campaigns to generate revenue.