Some Consider Recently Discovered Emerald the Largest Ever In History

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- A team of researchers recently discovered what some are calling the largest emerald in the world. Aptly named the “Cleopatra Emerald,” its weight is 40175 carts (cts) and shares a similar if not the same species as the famous Mogul emerald (217.80 cts), which Christie’s sold for $2.2 million.



To confirm the authenticity of the Cleopatra as an emerald, researchers analyzed its tone and light. Subsequently, that color enhancements notwithstanding, the Cleopatra’s displayed an uneven tone with some parts lighters and others darker. For this and other reasons, GIA graduates at www.igli.in have certified the Cleopatra as n emerald.



With its rarity and beauty together with the Mogul as a basis for comparison, gem experts have approximated the Cleopatra’s value from $20 - $450 million (US). The Cleopatra also has a visually appealing deep green color akin to a Brazilian emerald.



What makes the Cleopatra so unique is not only its weight, but also its cut – among other characteristics. Indeed, it’s both brittle and a large round emerald, making it even more unique. Although emeralds are the most challenging of all gems to cut, it took over 3 months to cut the Cleopatra. As is common practice in treating emeralds, the Cleopatra was enhanced with oil treatment.



For historical perspective on the Cleopatra, the emerald’s beauty and exquisiteness reminded its discoverers of the original Queen of Egypt herself. In fact, the connection between the gem and the queen runs deeper: for Cleopatra of Egypt, emeralds were her favorite of all gems.



Currently, the Cleopatra emerald is now on the market for purchase. For consideration, you can send your offer to beverlyhillsgem.com or call 888 311-7293.