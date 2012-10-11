Cleveland Cosmetic Surgery M.D. Helps Patients Get Rid of Contour Irregularities in One Treatment

Mentor, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- For the 90 percent of women who suffer from contour irregularities, the side effects can be mentally, physically and emotionally draining.



While there are a number of contour irregularity treatments currently available on the market, including massages and creams, most do not deliver the results they promise leaving those suffering from the ailment frustrated.



Featuring top-notch Cleveland cosmetic surgery, Dr. Paul Vanek is the first surgeon in Northeast Ohio to introduce a revolutionary new technology for the treatment of contour irregularities known as VaserSmooth. Developed by Sound Surgical Technologies LLC, the company responsible for the revolutionary Vaser LipoSelection procedure, VaserSmooth is a new groundbreaking one-time treatment proven to improve the appearance of contour irregularities with long lasting results.



Given the societal demands placed on women to maintain their youthful, flawless appearance, developing contour irregularities can have a major impact on the way they feel about themselves.



VaserSmooth has been coined by Cleveland plastic surgery specialist, Dr. Vanek, as a “miracle” new solution for those wanting to rid themselves of contour irregularities in one, simple treatment.



According to Dr. Vanek, “Unlike existing contour irregularities treatments, the new VaserSmooth is the only technology that treats the underlying problem by releasing the fibrous bands of connective tissue and emulsifying fat cells that cause the skin to dimple and pucker, giving that orange peel appearance of the skin. Once the fat cells are emulsified and the fibrous bands are cut, the appearance of contour irregularities is diminished.”



As one of the top plastic surgeons in Cleveland Ohio, Dr. Vanek is a master sculptor specializing in a wide range of procedures. Whether a person is interested in Cleveland liposuction, a face or neck lift, breast augmentation, nose reshaping, chin surgery, a tummy tuck, a mommy makeover or a Brazilian butt lift, they can turn to Dr. Vanek to receive the highest quality treatment and cosmetic solutions.



Dr. Vanek also features a variety of Medispa treatments, from injectables and laser treatments to microdermabrasion and massage therapy.



For more information about the revolutionary VaserSmooth contour irregularities treatment, which will be available beginning in October, visit http://paulvanekmd.com/



About Dr. Paul Vanek

Dr. Paul Vanek is a double board-certified surgeon, a biochemist and a researcher for the National Institute of Health. As a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Vanek is a highly trained and experienced plastic surgeon, specializing in breast augmentation, advanced liposuction techniques, laser skin rejuvenation, skin care and facial rejuvenation. Utilizing cutting-edge techniques, he seeks to fulfill patients’ dreams by unlocking their beauty.