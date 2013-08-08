Lead to Conversion Debuts New Cleveland Focused Website for Local Businesses

Hudson, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Lead to Conversion is excited to announce the launch of its new Cleveland digital marketing website, tailored exclusively to businesses in the Cleveland, Ohio area. The new site is available at Cleveland.LeadtoConversion.com, and is designed to help local companies of all shapes and sizes increase their success online, ultimately growing and becoming more profitable.



Lead to Conversion currently works with over a dozen local Cleveland area businesses. Each of these clients receives a highly personalized, tailor-made Cleveland SEO and online marketing plan suited to their industry, target market, budget, and more.



"Everyone at Lead to Conversions loves calling Cleveland home, and we're even more thrilled to be able to work with so many companies who are locally based like ourselves," said Matt Travers, Director of Search at Lead to Conversion.



"While we also work with a diverse, nationally-based group of clients, our firsthand knowledge of the Cleveland area and its citizens gives us extra insight as we help enhance the presence of these local businesses. We're proud to be part of the community and we want to become known as the local leader for Cleveland SEO and social media."



Lead to Conversion is an innovative, award-winning search engine optimization and social media company which just happens to be based in Cleveland. They are known as providers of cutting-edge and effective SEO, social media, pay-per-click, content marketing, and conversion rate optimization (CRO) services.



What separates them from the competition is a unique and integrated approach which combines each of these distinct disciplines into one cohesive plan improving online visibility, and generating sustainable results quickly.



Additionally, Lead to Conversion prides itself on their communication and commitment to their clients. LTC has built a knowledgeable team that's always available to provide assistance and go the extra step for their clients.



Now, Lead to Conversion wants to make sure that even as they continue to expand and enjoy a broader profile that they look close to home, and reach out and help even more Cleveland businesses with their SEO and social media needs.



Visit Cleveland.LeadtoConversion.com to learn more about Lead to Conversion and see their new Cleveland SEO website, specially made for local area businesses. Call 855.473-6582 for more information and to receive a free SEO consultation.



About Lead to Conversion

Lead to Conversion was founded in October 2006 by several top executives from Intrapromote, LLC, headed by Sean Bolton, Intrapromote's former VP of Sales. The unique LTC approach was clear from the start: to provide comprehensive, holistic search engine optimization and online marketing strategy for regional, local and niche companies who need high quality results at accessible prices. More information on the company can be found at LeadtoConversion.com, or by calling 855.473-6582.