Cleveland Portable Toilets Unveils New Sanitary Units for Special Outdoor Events

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- When it comes to outdoor events, portable sanitary units are the unsung heroes. The event organizers make it their priority to make sure that the guests are well entertained and comfortable throughout the event. Many of the event organizers revealed that quality portable toilets rentals are the key for a successful event. Despite all the intricate details involved in event planning, the arrangements will not be complete without a temporary sanitary arrangement.



The portable sanitary units are required in a variety of events such as weddings, casual gatherings, concerts, festivals etc. Each of these events may necessitate different type of potties depending on the event requirement.



The Cleveland portable toilets rental has a wide array of sanitary units with different shapes, sizes and designs that are suitable for any type of events. Owing to their homelike amenities and stellar service, they continue to surpass their customers’ expectations, making them the only rental providing the customers with top class service. With their unique designs, dedication to service and attention to details they continue to reinvent the sanitation industry.



While still having a huge collection of portable toilets, they have yet again unveiled a range of sanitary units for special outdoor occasions. These latest collections come with all the features that a user will possibly desire. Their new celebration toilets have amazing exteriors which adds to the events décor. Its interiors are spacious with all the amenities such as running water sink and flushable toilets that are separately operated with foot pumps for an ultimate sanitary experience. It also has extra amenities that come standard such as the toilet seat covers, head mist, paper towels and coordinating floral arrangement. It is often the little details that make this toilet units standout.



As portable toilet pioneer, the Cleveland portable toilets rental is the most proffered option for any type of events that is held around the city. In addition, they have yet again raised the standard by offering uniformed professionals to carry out the entire task. To acquire more details on Cleveland portable toilets kindly pay a visit to http://www.portabletoiletsclevelandoh.com



About Cleveland portable toilets

Cleveland portable toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Cleveland. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Cleveland, OH

Email: info@portabletoiletsclevelandoh.com

http://www.portabletoiletsclevelandoh.com