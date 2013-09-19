Cleveland (Utah) Breaking News: "G3 Development" Top Networker, Adam Paul Green, Announces Midway and Toquerville Winner of Week 40 Social Media Innovation MLM Award: Kara Egan (Scentsy)

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Google Instant, real-time-search, was introduced in late 2010 in an attempt to make search results more timely and relevant. Historically site administrators have spent months or even years optimizing a website to increase search rankings. With the growth in popularity of social media sites and blogs the leading engines made changes to their algorithms to allow fresh content to rank quickly within the search results.



In February 2011, Google announced the Panda update, which penalizes websites containing content duplicated from other websites and sources. Historically websites have copied content from one another and benefited in search engine rankings by engaging in this practice, however Google implemented a new system which punishes sites whose content is not unique. In April 2012, Google launched the Google Penguin update the goal of which was to penalize websites that used manipulative techniques to improve their rankings on the search engine.



To read more and connect with this Week’s Winners: (email) adam@adampaulgreen.com



SEO: G3 Development provides search engine optimized articles once each week to literally 'train' the search engines to index content more frequently. In addition, our articles are optimized with keywords and customized links that help search engines measure relevance and connectivity with related sites.



Localization: Localized searching is becoming more and more important as mobile devices and local networks leverage geo-tagging for prioritizing search results for consumers. Search engines now consider where the client is and provides search results based on the location. Considering this, G3 Development provides geo-centric keyword optimization to help distinguish content and take advantage of localized searching.



Customization: Each article contains personalized content including names, contact information, and personal variables. In this way G3 provides customized content that has a unique profile, forcing search engines to consider each blog in the network as unique. Participants enjoy a customized experience and feel 'ownership' of the content, encouraging sharing and promotion.



About Us

G3 Development is set out to proactively serve the business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity



http://www.g3-development.co/