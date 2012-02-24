Cleveland's Evana Stanonik Partners With Clean Green Nation

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Evana Stanonik, a green professional based in Cleveland, Ohio.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Stanonik will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Stanonik’s main objective at Clean Green Nation will be to service the needs of energy conscious residents in the Cleveland area. She will do this by providing information on numerous energy related topics and advocating greener lifestyles to readers through her blog and online store.



“Living greener has positive effects that expand far beyond just saving a few dollars per month on utilities,” says Stanonik. “It’s my goal to help people realize all the benefits of living an eco friendly lifestyle. Not only will people personally feel the effects of greener living, but they’ll also be working to preserve Cleveland’s natural attractions, which benefits everyone.”



In addition to a wealth of information, Stanonik will also offer green products for Cleveland business owners, as well as private residences that are interested in living greener. These products will range from solar panels to wind turbines, even spanning to include smaller items such as LED light bulbs. Those interested can browse, compare and buy at Stanonik’s website.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Not many people are aware of the efforts being made to become a greener nation; like the Cleveland sustainability plan," Stanonik says. "By continuing to grow as a city, but doing so in a green and sustainable way, Cleveland is setting an example for other cities looking to become more eco friendly."

Cleveland sustainability plan



Stanonik will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://evanas.cleangreennation.com.