ClevelandSalonsReview.com Announces First Online Salon Directory for Greater Cleveland Area.

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- In the post-recession Midwest, many small businesses are fighting for the attention and loyalty of clients. However, thanks to a new directory service that has recently launched in the area, hair and beauty establishments have a powerful new marketing opportunity at their fingertips.



ClevelandSalonsReview.com is the first premier online salon directory to serve the area. The membership-only directory helps salons, spas, stylists, barbers and tanning studios propel their online and offline marketing efforts, all while getting more prospective clients through their doors.



“Local businesses don’t have the marketing funds they had five years ago, so providing a cost-effective yet useful addition to their marketing is vital for longevity,” says Devon Artis, a marketing strategist involved with the project.



He continues, “Ultimately, this will improve their business and further stimulate the Greater Cleveland area economy.”



Member businesses are afforded a host of benefits including premium listings, their own page with customized information and direct links to their website and social media profiles.



“Hundreds of people are using the site each day to find top-notch beauty professionals in the area. Many of these are higher-spending clients looking for speciality stylist services. Our directory puts them directly in touch with our members; it’s the perfect match,” Artis adds.



One of the site’s most popular member benefits is the ability to create customized coupons and promotions, without having to spend money with sites such as Groupon and TeamBuy.



With the beauty sector relying heavily on referrals, every benefit afforded by ClevelandSalonsReview.com kick-starts a chain reaction that could see client numbers and profits soar.



Having seen huge popularity since its launch, the site has limited featured listing spots left. Therefore, interested businesses are urged to get in touch and secure their place while they last.



For more information, visit: http://clevelandsalonsreview.com/



The site can also be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/clevelandsalons



About the Service

ClevelandSalonsReview is a website that connects people with great salons in Cleveland.