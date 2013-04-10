Clever Cloggs Toys Expand Product Range to Include Arts and Crafts

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- As most parents and grandparents know quite well, children really enjoy doing arts and crafts. From painting pictures with brightly-hued watercolours to making jewellery or creating whimsical collages, kids of all ages like the sense of creativity and accomplishment that these projects can provide.



Since the day it opened for business, Clever Cloggs Toys, a UK-based toy company, has strived to offer its customers top-quality wooden and educational toys that are fun for both kids and the adults who play along with them. Because the owners of the company understand how important and enjoyable arts and crafts projects can be—both for child development as well as offering adults and kids a wonderful way to spend time together—Clever Cloggs Toys recently expanded its product range with a wide variety of arts supplies and craft kits.



As an article on the company’s website pointed out, one of the best things about arts and crafts projects is that even the youngest child can find something that he or she will like to do. For example, preschoolers can easily be shown how to use special art sponges and paint to make interesting patterns, or taught to thread large beads onto coloured pieces of string.



“Art and crafts activities are particularly beneficial to young children as they can help develop their coordination and concentration,” the article noted.



For older kids, craft projects that are a bit more challenging are always appreciated; make-their-own jewellery kits, origami and creating models are popular activities. As a bonus, many of these items can then be used by the older child or teenager.



Anybody who would like to check out the new range of arts and crafts items is welcome to visit the Clever Cloggs Toys website at any time; there, they can browse through the wide range of newly-added products. Each item is accompanied by a colour photo as well as a full description of the product that includes the suggested age range.



For example, for the younger crowd, the Djeco set of 18 garden beads and two laces will help kids ages 2 and up work on their dexterity and pincer grasp, all while having a great time. The wooden bead set, which features a garden and animal theme, is priced at £12.99 with free delivery.



Children who are ages 5 and up are sure to enjoy the Galt Paint A Tea Set, which allows them to paint their own miniature tea set with ceramic paints. The set includes a tea pot, milk jug, sugar bowl, 4 cups and 4 saucers, as well as 12 small pots of paint and a brush. The set is £7.99 and also includes free delivery.



