CleverInternet.com Seeks to Attract New Customers With Dedicated Offshore Server Hosting

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- As the price of server hosting goes down, it becomes easier for companies to trim down the costs of doing business online. Unfortunately, dedicated hosting providers in Europe and North America do not always offer the cheapest solution, which has left some companies looking for offshore alternatives in other parts of the world.



One company looking to capitalize on this demand is CleverInternet.com, which has been offering web-hosting services to the Asia-Pacific region for over 9 years. Today, CleverInternet.com focuses on providing dedicated server packages to companies all over the world.



CleverInternet.com’s servers are based in the Asia-Pacific region, but some of their largest customers come from Fortune 500 companies in the United States. The company even advertises its prices in U.S. dollars, making it easy for American businesses to compare the costs of dedicated hosting.



While other dedicated hosting companies are based in just one country, CleverInternet.com has expanded across the Asia-Pacific region. The company has servers in Singapore, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Customers can place their server in any one of those regions.



Another feature that CleverInternet.com hopes will win over new customers is the customizability of their dedicated servers. Instead of being fixed into a certain plan, customers can pick and choose from services like server load balancing, virtualization, high availability, disaster recovery, and others.



For those who don’t want to customize their dedicated hosting, CleverInternet.com offers three ranges of dedicated hosting services. One, the Value series, features reliable dedicated servers which features up to Intel Dual Core CPUs, 8GB of RAM, and two 250GB SATA II hard drives. Meanwhile, power users will want to scale up to the medium-sized Single-Processor series with up to Intel Xeon Quad Core CPUs, 32GB of RAM, and two 500GB SATA II hard drives. For the ultimate performance, there is the high-performance Multi-Processor series, which uses servers up to 2 x Intel Xeon Quad Core CPUs, 48GB of RAM, and two 300GB SAS hard drives The three series of dedicated servers are available from a monthly rate of $79, $179, and $299, respectively.



CleverInternet.com hopes to capture some of the demand created by companies who are tired of overpaying for dedicated servers. By offshoring their server management responsibilities to Asia, companies can often save thousands of dollars per year.



At CleverInternet.com, the company slogan claims to provide “Dedicated Hosting for Clever People.” CleverInternet.com will look to live up to that standard as it continues to offer web hosting packages over the coming years.



About CleverInternet.com

CleverInternet.com is a 9 year-old web hosting provider with servers located all over the Asia-Pacific region. The website offers offshore dedicated hosting packages to customers all over the world. For more information, visit: http://www.cleverinternet.com