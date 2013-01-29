CLGA & CCCA Host LGBTQ Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Event

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- The Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives (CLGA) and The Canadian Corporate Counsel Association (CCCA) will play host to a breakfast event and live webcast highlighting trailblazers of LGBTQ inclusion within the workplace on Monday, February 25, 2013.



Moderated by ProudFM’s Mike Chalut , this event will showcase pivotal Canadian LGBTQ inclusion employment cases and provide up to date legislative context. Partnering with the CLGA and CCCA to host this event is the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Conference (SOGIC) of the Canadian Bar Association and Pride at Work Canada .



Scott Kettles, General Manager of the CLGA said, “Our mission remains to keep LGBTQ stories alive. We’re pleased to offer such an informative session to people across the nation and further delve into topics like workplace diversity.”



Attendees of the event can expect a keynote from Canadian human rights activist, Michelle Douglas along with a panel of industry experts sharing insights on diversity and inclusion policies.



The in-person event starts at 7:30AM on February 25, 2013, with the webcast commencing at 8:00AM. Tickets for the event can be purchased online by visiting http://bit.ly/143714c . Those wishing to participate in the webcast can register by visiting http://bit.ly/148Ou6p . The Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives is located at 34 Isabella Street in Toronto.



About Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives

Established in 1973, The Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives aids in the recovery and preservation of LGBT histories. Its mission: to acquire, preserve, organize, and give public access to information and materials in any medium, by and about LGBT people, primarily produced in or concerning Canada. To support this function, the Archives also maintain significant non-archival collections, which include a research library, international subject files, and an international collection of queer periodicals. It is the CLGA’s mandate to make this information available to the public for education and research. Over the years, the CLGA has helped hundreds of people - students, artists, journalists, lawyers, filmmakers complete numerous projects inside and outside of the LGBT community.



Website: http://www.clga.ca/

Twitter: @CLGArchives

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CLGArchives



About The Canadian Corporate Counsel Association (CCCA)

An integral group within the 37,000-member Canadian Bar Association, the Canadian Corporate Counsel Association is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the interests of Canadian corporate counsel. CCCA provides uniquely Canadian perspectives, resources, tools, professional development, conferences and peer-to-peer networking opportunities.



Website: http://www.ccca-accje.org/

Twitter: @CCCA_News



