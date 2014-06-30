CLI Unicap Automatic Capping Machine Arrives at Wohl Associates for Sale

Bohemia, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Wohl Associates, Inc. has recently added a variety of new high quality used products to its inventory with the goal of remaining a leading dealer of used processing and packaging machinery in the United States.



The first new product addition is a used CLI Unicap eight spindle high speed automatic capping machine. The unit comes with stainless steel cabinetry and the capper has a two tier gripper belt that is beneficial for taller containers. The unit comes equipped with a self-contained cap elevator and a stainless steel starter box. The automatic capping machine features a variable speed control and 3/60/220 volt electronics. The capping machine can easily be supplied with a conveyor if required.



A few other high quality used machines have also found their way into the Wohl Associates, Inc. inventory. Among these is a used Ocean Packing stainless steel automatic filling and capping machine. Despite the fact that the unit is presently equipped with two heads, it can easily be expandable to four heads if required. The unit comes with a plastic tabletop conveyor that is approximately 4.5 inches wide. The machine has an overall length of approximately 80 inches and includes a 315 liter stainless steel dual head pumping station with a micro-computer controller. The unit also ships with container air indexing cylinders for the synchronization of containers. The machine has variable speed controls and a four quill cap tightening station. This particular machine also includes single phase electrics.



Another new addition to the Wohl Associates, Inc. inventory is a used Westcapper pharmaceutical capping machine. The machine is driven by a 1/3 horsepower single phase 60W, 115 to 230 volt electric motor. The unit comes equipped with a few spare parts and appears to be in excellent condition. This vial capper uses rollers to help seal the vials in question as tightly and as efficiently as possible. The portable cart shown in photos on the website is not included in the price.



