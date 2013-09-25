Click 4 Assistance Enhances Live Chat Software with Automated Replies

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Engineers at leading UK live chat provider Click 4 Assistance have updated their live web chat software with an improved automated response feature.



Live chat customers will now benefit from an improved automated response system thanks to new enhancements made to the company’s live chat platforms.



The enhancements, which have been planned and implemented over the summer, will allow the agent to choose how to respond to a customer’s query from a list of automated replies. Staff can say “hello” or answer a specific question with just one click, saving valuable time and allowing agents to engage and interact with visitors much faster than ever before.



Gary Martin, Director at Click 4 Assistance, explains why he and his team felt it was important to introduce the new enhancements.



“We are constantly collecting feedback from our clients and after a number of consultations with businesses from a wide range of industry sectors it soon became clear that giving agents the chance to work from an automated list of pre-determined replies would help cut response times even further,” he says. “Web companies felt that much of their time was spent dealing with queries of a similar nature and were keen to optimise this kind of functionality in our product.



“From our perspective, upgrading our systems in this way ensures our software remains attractive in a market that is hugely competitive and is proof that we are committed to introducing even more new ideas that will continue to help businesses bring as much value to their websites as possible.”



As expected, clients have reacted positively to the enhancements.



“Although pre-defined replies have always been a valuable feature of our software, the new automation option has already been praised by our clients,” he says.



Please visit the company’s website for more information on the wealth of features included in Click 4 Assistance’s live chat packages.



Helping clients to converse, monitor and engage with their customers, Click 4 Assistance is the UK’s best live chat software provider, supplying bespoke online communications solutions to businesses of all sizes.



The company is always one step ahead of expectations and ensures its partners are armed with the very latest technology, including cutting-edge web analytics tools, to maximise their ROI from the software they choose to implement. For more information please visit the website or call 0845 123 5871 to speak to a member of the team directly.