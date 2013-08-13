Click 4 Assistance Enjoying Interest from Leading UK Universities

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Click 4 Assistance’s market-leading live chat software is quickly making its way into UK universities.



The team at the company are proud to announce that the latest organisation to employ their ground-breaking live chat software is the University of East London (UEL).



The university contacted Click 4 Assistance to enquire about their communications solutions, as the management were seeking to improve their customer service systems. The establishment sought help because they needed assistance in handling the large volume of university-related enquiries they receive throughout the year. Initial discussions quickly established that a live chat platform would meet the needs of all parties and work is now underway to implement a system that streamlines the way in which staff handle correspondence from both within the university and external sources.



The Essex-based live chat software providers took a moment to speak about their recent success amongst businesses in the education sector. “It’s fantastic news that the University of East London has chosen to implement our live chat tools on their website. They are an excellent centre for higher education and one of the top six universities for research in the United Kingdom, so we feel privileged to be working with such a reputable organisation.



“Having access to this innovative chat platform will be of huge benefit to existing university students, as we have now created an online portal that allows them to talk to each other in real time. This will enable university staff to answer questions or deal with queries surrounding courses and accommodation quickly and effectively. And unlike telephone enquiries, which have a tendency to be rather drawn-out and often reduce staff productivity, our market-leading live chat software enables staff to engage in multiple conversations simultaneously without feeling pressured or rushed.”



About Click 4 Assistance

Helping clients to converse, monitor and engage with their customers, Click 4 Assistance is the UK’s best live chat software provider, supplying bespoke online communications solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company is always one step ahead of expectations and ensures its partners are armed with the very latest technology, including cutting-edge web analytics tools, to maximise their ROI from the software they choose to implement. For more information please visit the website or call 0845 123 5871 to speak to a member of the team directly.