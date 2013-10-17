Click4Assistance Adds File Transfer Function to Live Chat Platform

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- The team at Click4Assistance have been making further improvements to their live web chat systems in recent months.



In response to requests from various customers and potential leads, a file transfer function has now been added to the software.



This new feature enables operators to access files on their computer and send them to their visitors directly via the chat window. Agents are now able to send quotes, brochures, price lists, specifications and other kinds of important documents without needing to send a separate email – a significant addition to the functionality of the live chat platform that is likely to streamline communications between all parties and significantly boost productivity in-house.



The function is the latest in a long line of product upgrades that have been unveiled by the company in 2013. Key improvements were made to the software’s automated response system back in August; just one month ago, Click4Assistance also introduced multilingual chat support for its users.



Jill Stephens, a senior account manager at Click4Assistance, describes how she and the rest of the team went about incorporating the file transfer function into their software.



“We had to take a lot of different things into account when approaching this upgrade, the most important being the client’s security, which is absolutely our top priority,” she says. “We had to ensure the files could be uploaded while ensuring the integrity of the solution was maintained. After a thorough risk assessment and a rigorous testing process, and thanks to the hard work of all of our engineers, we’re pleased to report that the new function is fully secure and ready to be utilised by all of our customers, regardless of the website platform they’re using.”



Visit the company’s website for more information on its live chat facility. Find out more about the product features by clicking here.



About Click4Assistance

Helping clients to converse, monitor and engage with their customers, http://www.click4assistance.co.uk/ is the UK’s best live chat software provider, supplying bespoke online communications solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company is always one step ahead of expectations and ensures its partners are armed with the very latest technology, including cutting-edge web analytics tools, to maximise their ROI from the software they choose to implement. For more information please visit the website or call 0845 123 5871 to speak to a member of the team directly.