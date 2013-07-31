Click4Assistance Expands Resources to Improve Its Service Infrastructure

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The top live chat company is making key infrastructure improvements in order to implement additional resources in 2013.



Click 4 Assistance has this month disclosed plans for investment in its infrastructure in order to expand and improve its resources.



As one of the country’s fastest-growing live chat providers, the company is constantly looking at ways to improve its already exceptional level of service. The management team has recently announced via the firm’s blog that a significant investment has been made in order to improve service processes and engineers are currently working to develop the internal infrastructure of the company to lay the foundations for future growth.



So what has encouraged the company to make such a substantial investment in its service infrastructure? As a representative explains, Click 4 Assistance needs to act now to ensure that the firm can continue to grow sustainably.



“We need to have the right systems and resources in place in order to provide a trusted and reliable level of service to existing clients whilst keeping up with changing trends and technologies,” he says. “In addition, we need to ensure that we are capable of expanding this service to more clients as we continue to grow at such a rapid rate. It’s also vital that we cement our reputation as one of the UK’s industry leaders in the live chat sector and we believe that our success in the coming years will depend on our willingness to improve and our ability to embrace change.”



According to Click 4 Assistance’s recent article online, developing and improving their infrastructure also means they can “stay up to date with the latest technology in both security and hardware”, an aspect of their service that is becoming increasingly important to clients as new tools and equipment are introduced to the market.



Helping clients to converse, monitor and engage with their customers, Click 4 Assistance is the UK’s best live chat software provider, supplying bespoke online communications solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company is always one step ahead of expectations and ensures its partners are armed with the very latest technology, including cutting-edge web analytics tools, to maximise their ROI from the software they choose to implement. For more information please visit the website or call 0845 123 5871 to speak to a member of the team directly.



