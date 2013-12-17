Click4Assistance Predicts Strong Growth Next Year After a Successful 2013

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- The UK’s leading live chat software provider is keen to wish its clients a Merry Christmas and also outline its expectations for the New Year as 2013 draws to a close.



It’s been a successful year for Click4Assistance. Alongside introducing a plethora of new and exciting features to its live chat software packages in recent months, the company has also created and cemented strong working relationships with some of the biggest brands in the UK today, most notably Mazda, 192.com, Harveys and the University of Liverpool. Gary Martin, the company’s director, truly believes that 2013 has been a landmark year in terms of growth for his business.



“We feel that we have established Click4Assistance as a leading player in the UK live chat market in 2013 and have been presented with the opportunity to work with some of the country’s leading household names thanks to increased online and offline exposure.



“However, this doesn’t mean we’re going to rest on our laurels. We’re anticipating further growth next year and will be working closely with our marketing partners to ensure the Click4Assistance brand reaches a wider audience than ever before.



On top of our plans for expansion, we’re also committed to bringing even more exciting features into our live chat packages to add enhanced functionality to our platforms. Above all, our focus will remain on delivering an even more practical and efficient service to the companies that have chosen to come on board with us.”



The team at Click4Assistance would to wish all clients, partners and suppliers a prosperous New Year. The company is looking forward to helping many more businesses streamline their consumer communications processes and improve their online conversions in 2014.



Helping clients to converse, monitor and engage with their customers, Click 4 Assistance is the UK’s best live chat software provider, supplying bespoke online communications solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company is always one step ahead of expectations and ensures its partners are armed with the very latest technology, including cutting-edge customisation and web analytics tools, to maximise their ROI from the software they choose to implement.



For more information please visit the website or call 0845 123 5871 to speak to a member of the team directly.