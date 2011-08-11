ClickDesk Extends SkypeMe Functionality for 30 Million Businesses

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2011 -- In response to the growing demand from website owners for a seamless live help interface, ClickDesk is announcing their new browser call technology which can be easily employed on user’s websites.



ClickDesk, which has set the standard for online phone and chat communication, has been fostering a growing reputation for providing forward thinking products in the live help industry.



Recently they have added a new feature to their products list that users are calling “the next step in the evolution of live chat.” The feature is similar to SkypeMe buttons but it takes the technology a step further by allowing customers to either call or chat with a website regardless of their browser and without actually having to install Skype on their home computers.



This is a huge advancement in chat, says users. SkypeMe buttons require Skype to be installed at the point of access (on the visitor’s home computer). Now, with the help of ClickDesk, customers can come to a website and access online support with the simple click of a button; regardless of their browser and regardless of what software they happen to have on their computers.



For ClickDesk’s loyal users, the convenience of this feature has already increased sales by 25%: “This is the feature I have been wishing for,” says Mike Williams who runs an online electronic store. “I see an increase in the number of pre-sale calls we take on our Skype accounts through ClickDesk.”



In addition to its simplicity for users, website owners are also afforded several interesting options with the new software. They can now customize the look of their live help buttons and have more options for text chat and call transfers as well as conferencing capabilities.



“We are happy that our customers are loving the product. In the recent feedback survey conducted among our users, more than 600 members saw an increase of about 25% in sales using our product,” said Manohar Chapalamadugu, CEO of ClickDesk.



Internet marketers all agree that “ease of use” is a website’s primary selling point. If customers can come to a website and have their questions answered quickly and easily, conversion rates will increase as a result.



To learn more about ClickDesk, or to see their wide variety of products and technologies, please visit: http://www.clickdesk.com



About ClickDesk:

ClickDesk is the first social live help chat service to integrate social communications and voice support into the fastest live chat service on the internet. Their service is 100% cloud based, which eliminates the need for business owners to install any additional hardware or software. Hundreds of businesses started using ClickDesk during its closed beta and witnessed a significant increase in customer satisfaction and sales. For more information, visit http://www.clickdesk.com