ClickerExpo Is Coming to Europe

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Considered the World’s most innovative training conference, ClickerExpo comes to Europe for the first time ever on 17th-19th October 2014. Positive Animal Solutions will be hosting the European event in partnership with Karen Pryor Clicker Training.



Over 30 courses will be offered across the three days including the innovative Learning Lab format for dog and handlers. Delegates will have the opportunity to learn with Karen Pryor, Ken Ramirez, Michelle Pouliot , Emelie Johnson-Vegh, Eva Bertilsson, Kay Laurence and Cecilie Koste .



ClickerExpo will be of great interest to a wide range of delegates from dog owners and trainers to veterinarians and vet nurses through to behaviourists and rescue centre staff.



The event is being held at the Mercure Bolton Last Drop Village Hotel and Spa and in easy distance of Manchester International Airport delegates are expected from across Europe and further afield.



Registration is due to open early November with information being released through Facebook page, Positive Animal Solutions and via the mailing list which can be joined at http://www.positiveanimalsolutions.com



About Positive Animal Solutions

Positive Animal Solutions are a specialist supplier of training accessories, books, DVDs and motivational toys for dog owners, trainers and behaviourists as well as hosting several seminars, workshops and events each year. 2014 also sees canine experts Claudia Fugazza, Dr Susan Friedman and Nicole Wilde presenting at Positive Animal Solutions training seminars. Further details of seminars and training events can be found at http://www.positiveanimalsolutions.com/training_courses_and_seminars_s/1938.htm



Positive Animal Solutions has a strong ethos of promoting techniques which get great results whilst also building a positive relationship between dog and owner.



Contact:

07837 443773

lynda@positiveanimalsolutions.com

http://www.positiveanimalsolutions.com