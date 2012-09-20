ClickPixx Anniversary Celebration Continues With More Photo Printing Discounts

Crown Point, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- ClickPixx, a leading online digital photo printing and finishing source located at ClickPixx.com, celebrated its one year anniversary in August, and for customers, the celebration continues through September. There are several fantastic deals available right now, making it the ideal time to give the site a try for that next digital printing order.



In August, ClickPixx ran a series of promotions and contests in honor of their one year anniversary. There was a photo contest run in conjunction with Clickin Moms, a variety of sales, and special drawings where customers received their entire photo printing order for free.



This was received so well by their customers that they have decided to keep things rolling in September. For the entire month, there are two great deals available for high quality photo prints that will help consumers save big while receiving the absolute best in photo quality.



For the remaining weeks of September, ClickPixx is offering 5 x 7 Kodak Endura Photographic Prints for only 45 cents each. This is less than half of the normal price. Customers can also enjoy the great savings available with the 8 x 10 sizing of the same prints, which are being offered for just 90 cents each, also less than half of the regular price.



Of course, not only is the pricing fantastic, but these aren't simply everyday digital photo prints, either. Kodak Endura paper is professional quality, with photographic-grade base materials enabling pure whites, rich blacks and vibrant colors, and durability that will hold up over the long haul as well.



ClickPixx stands apart from other online photo imaging sources with the quality of their products and services. Powered by Burrell Imaging, a professional color lab with a 53-year track record of serving photographers, ClickPixx utilizes the same professional quality photo printing processes and materials. This allows ClickPixx to bring the utmost in crisp, clean colors, durability and so much more to the semi-pro, hobbyist or everyday photographer snapping fun shots around the home.



ClickPixx is out to prove that professional quality photo printing is available at affordable prices, which is why they encourage anybody with a digital camera to simply Shoot, Submit and Smile, and visit ClickPixx.com to get started.



About ClickPixx

ClickPixx by Burrell Imaging is dedicated to providing professional quality printing services to customers at affordable, everyday low prices. A full range of products and services are available, including prints, albums, finishing mounts, photo gifts, greeting cards, hardcover photo books, personalized home decor and press products. Now anybody with a digital camera can experience the world class quality of Burrell Imaging while conveniently ordering online and saving big all at once. Visit ClickPixx at ClickPixx.com today to get started -- and remember to Shoot, Submit and Smile.