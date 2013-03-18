Client Attraction Expert Charles Major Looks to Transform Entrepreneurs Into Moguls

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- As anybody who has tried to open a business knows quite well, it can be a challenging and stressful experience. From having difficulties with attracting new clients to not believing that they have what it takes to become a true business success, many entrepreneurs are ready to quit before they even get started.



Charles Major understands how hard it can be to own a business. He founded his first company at the tender age of 19, running a DJ business and selling clothing. Although his business did extremely well at first, Major ultimately lost everything. Undaunted by the experience, Major realized he needed an effective plan to be an even better business owner the second time around. By building on the things he had already learned, Major began to record the steps he took that ultimately led him to success. This set of in-depth tips and advice led to Major’s first book “Become a Mogul: 7 Major Success Principles For The Urban Entrepreneur.”



Major, who is now Chairman and CEO of Major Mogul Marketing LLC, is also the founder of what he calls The Mogul Blueprint System. He is currently working on a new book titled “The Mogul Blueprint” and also plans to offer two new online courses titled The Mogul Blueprint System and 30 Day Mogul Fast Start.



“When I use ‘mogul’ or ‘celebrity’ I am not referring to the Tom Cruise, Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z type of celebrity. I am referring to the business owner’s level of influence in a particular target market,” Major said.



“When business owners have achieved mogul or celebrity status in their target market, this will increase the level of demand for their services. Because of this, clients are willing to invest more money to acquire their services which means more money, less clients, and more freedom for the business owner.”



The Mogul Blueprint book and online course will cover seven blueprints that Major feels will help people attract new clients, keep existing clients, earn more money and achieve enough freedom in their business to allow them to spend more time with family, friends, and enjoying life.



For example, Blueprint 1 will cover the business owner’s personal blueprint. This includes the entrepreneur’s own story and current mindset. In Blueprint 2, Major will discuss clients—who the typical client will be, how to attract clients, and what the target market might be.



Other Blueprints include advice on building a platform—which can include a website, using social media effectively, and even writing a book—as well as what Major calls the “Mogul Client Getting System” that helps business owners get noticed, get booked and get paid.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Charles Major and his commitment to helping people achieve mogul status can visit his website at any time; there, they can read more information about Major and his Mogul Blueprint System. A section of the user-friendly website that is especially popular with readers is Major’s blog.



“Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur, struggling speaker, or just looking for a fresh perspective, my mission is help you reach mogul status,” Major wrote.



“Through my blog, I share simple, yet powerful, strategies that help you reach potential clients, gain visibility as a mogul in your market, and find your own personal success story.”



About Charles Major

Charles Major helps coaches, consultants, authors, speakers, and service professionals become the go to person (Mogul) in their market and generate a six figure income in 12 months or less. For more information, please visit http://iamcharlesmajor.com