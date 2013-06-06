Client of IPL Clinic Says Medication Did Not Work for Her Rosacea

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light, this type of non-invasive therapy has proven very effective in reducing the flushing and damaged blood vessels that can be caused by rosacea. Research carried out by Schroeter CA et.al in 2005 showed 77.8% clearance of lesions when IPL therapy was used to treat rosacea, one London clinic has been having great success when treating their rosacea clients using IPL therapy and dietary changes, the clinic is named Pulse Light Clinic after the treatment they specialise in.



In this video one of Pulse Light Clinics clients talks about her experience of rosacea and the treatment she received at the clinic, she talks about how her doctor prescribed her creams and face washes that she did not like using, she says "they left my face completely dry and disgusting."



After some research of rosacea and rosacea treatment she decided to try IPL at The Pulse Light Clinic, when talking about her experience she says "even after the first treatment, you could start to see the difference and the comparison between my skin as it was then and as it is now, it is completely unrecognisable." When talking about the clinic itself she says that she thinks one of the best things about it is the staff that work there, "very good at putting you at ease" she says she liked the advice about nutrition and nutritional supplements that the staff gave her aswell.



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic is based in Fenchurch street, London and specialises in all kinds of laser treatment such as hair removal, tattoo removal, skin tightening and of course rosacea treatment using IPL they say on their website "Since 2002 The Pulse Light Clinic has specialized in IPL treatment for Rosacea. We have pioneered IPL techniques including multiple passes of Intense Pulsed light (IPL) to reach errant vessels under the skin." The clinic offers a free initial consultation so to find out more about IPL and how it can help rosacea why not give them a call? Their number is 020 7283 8191.