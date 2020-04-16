Client Virtualization Market Advanced Technology and New Innovations by 2025 – Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Huawei Technologies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- Client virtualization solutions are used to deploy rich client applications and environments in a more efficient, secure, and reliable manner on any endpoint over a network. With the ever-growing challenges associated with endpoint management, client virtualization has enabled IT professionals to have more control over endpoint devices. In addition, it has dramatically reduced the costs incurred in supporting these devices as well as users, and also improved security and compliance across the organization. It offers a highly scalable solution and reduces IT overhead, and also simplifies IT management; thus, allowing enterprises to be more flexible in rolling out new applications and services.



Factors such as increased need to improve employees' efficiency, enhanced data security, improved desktop management and cost-savings associated with these solutions, and growth in IT expenditure among organizations drive the growth of the client virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increased market for cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions and emergence of workspace-as-a-service are expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.



Major Key Players of the Client Virtualization Market are:

Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Huawei Technologies , IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Parallels Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and VMware, Inc.



The global client virtualization market is segmented based on type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into desktop virtualization, application virtualization, and presentation virtualization. Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into IT & telecom, construction & manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, public sector, retail, education, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of Client Virtualization Market covered are:

Desktop Virtualization

Application Virtualization

Presentation Virtualization



Major Applications of Client Virtualization Market covered are:

IT &Telecom

Construction & Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Public Sector

Retail

Education, and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Client Virtualization consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Client Virtualization market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Client Virtualization manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Client Virtualization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Client Virtualization industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



