Clients Look Towards Universal Life Insurance Rates Due to Flexibility Says LifeInsuranceRates.com

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- LifeInsuranceRates.com, a leading provider of instant life insurance rates, has recently shared that they have seen a significant surge in demand of Universal Life Insurance as many clients are now seeking flexible payments to ensure financial security.



The website, which provides extensive vital information regarding life insurance to help the general public select the most suitable type, informed that competition in the insurance industry also has played a major role in this surge as companies are now offering additional benefits and competitive rates to entice more clients.



Once the clients feel that life insurance could be very beneficial in the long run, they usually then opt for the Universal Life Insurance after weighing the pros and cons. The flexibility of altering the death benefit and the size & timing of the policy’s premium impresses many individuals who both want their family members to be financially secured, but don’t want a large chunk of their earnings dedicated to the policy.



A veteran in providing life insurance rates, the website has become one of the premier destinations to seek current rates in the country. Its simple online life insurance rates app provides instant life insurance quotes without submitting any personal information.



Quotes from leading insurance providers such as Gerber Life Insurance, MetLife, AIG Insurance, Prudential and many other are made available. Whether it is whole, term, joint or universal life insurance rates, all major types can be directly viewed through the website.



To help the general public thoroughly understand the types of policies, numerous articles have also been published elaborating each policy and its benefits. The website has a dedicated call center comprising of financially knowledgeable executives which is open to anyone for queries regarding the website’s service or even for simple general inquiries of life insurance itself.



About LifeInsuranceRates.com

LifeInsuranceRates.com is one of the leading websites which provides instant affordable life insurance rates and extensive information regarding selecting a suitable life insurance for a specific individual. The website is a veteran of this service and is often called a ‘one-stop destination for life insurance selection’ due to its insightful articles, purchasing tips and interactive online application.



For more information about Life Insurance Rates, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of lifeinsurancerates.com, please call at (877) 407-6153 or email to info@lifeinsurancerates.com.