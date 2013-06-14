London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Supporters of Danny Sawrij fundraising advocate recently learned about the British Red Cross’s efforts to endorse a new, potentially life-saving mobile app. This app has been designed to provide parents around the country with essential first aid skills which they can use on their children in an emergency situation. The Child and Baby first aid app was launched just a couple of days ago, following a report which showed that the majority of parents had no idea how to perform first aid on their children. The survey, which was conducted by the British Red Cross, revealed that just thirteen percent of all parents had gone on first aid courses. Many of the people on the Danny Sawrij Twitter feed were shocked at the results of the survey.



One of the first aid trainers from the Red Cross, named Judith Jones, said that each time she teaches a first aid course to a parent, they ask about choking – this is perhaps one of the biggest worries for many parents with young children. Parents can use this mobile app anytime, anywhere – it guides them through the process of delivering first aid to a young person. The app is free and very simple to use. Clients of Danny Sawrij rich list member who looked at the app were impressed by how comprehensive it is; there are tips, animations and videos, as well as a section called ‘test yourself’. It also enables its users to keep track of family medical records and children’s medication.



Perhaps one of the most unique and interesting features of this particular app is the Hospital Finder, which as the title suggests, helps users to locate the closest emergency department within the United Kingdom. The Child and Baby first aid app has now been developed so that it is suitable not only for use on iPads, iPhones and Android mobiles, but also on Android Tablets and Apple iPod Touches. For clients of Danny Sawrij wealth is nothing without health, and so they are delighted with the release of this life-saving app.



The Red Cross head of first aid education, Joe Mulligan, was unsurprised by how popular this app is becoming, as he says that there has been a need for something like this for a long time. Mulligan added that parents appreciate having such a vital tool at their fingertips. However, those who do not own Smartphones and therefore cannot download the app, can still avail of first aid training sessions held by the British Red Cross throughout the year.



About The Red Cross

The Red Cross is now endorsing a mobile app which provides parents with guidance on performing first aid on their children. The app includes videos, tips and animations which could potentially save the life of a child.



MEDIA CONTACT:

[NAME OR COMPANY]: John Johnson

[EMAIL ADDRESS]: johnajohnsonuk@gmail.com

[COMPANY LOCATION]: London