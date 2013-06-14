London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Followers of Danny Sawrij Twitter user read that usage of Facebook has dropped by close to ten percent over the last twelve months. The reason for this, according to survey results from You-Gov, is the large number of advertisements on the site, which many members find very irritating. The reduction in membership has coincided with Facebook’s recent advertising push. The social networking site is said to be feeling pressure from its investors, following the somewhat lacklustre IPO last year. It has been advertising- specifically, mobile advertising - which has helped Facebook to recover and experience one of the best fiscal quarters of all time in May. But, as many people visiting the Danny Sawrij profile have pointed out, these profits mean very little, as the site is dependent on its members.



The study conducted by You-Gov asked just under two thousand people about their Facebook usage, and showed that a large percentage had cited marketing messages as a deterrent from using the site. Compared to last year, when a similar survey was carried out, there has been an eighteen percent increase in the number of people who have stopped using Facebook because of annoying advertisements. Just five percent of those surveyed said that they clicked on an advert on the site in the last twelve months, and less than ten percent said that they liked the targeted advertising methods used by Facebook.



Clients of Danny Sawrij wealth expert were surprised at just how much people dislike social media marketing in general. More than thirty five percent of all those surveyed stated that they would chose to hide the updates from companies if their feed was updated too frequently. James McCoy, who works as the research director for You-Gov, explained that the high number of Facebook users who are now starting to tune out the marketing efforts of companies indicates that brands need to start reassessing their approach to advertising.



The survey results weren’t all doom and gloom though; they also showed that most men, aged between twenty five and thirty nine, felt that the adverts they saw on Facebook were actually relevant to them. Whilst many companies that advertise on social networking sites seem to be failing in their attempt to attract customers, A lot of businesses and entrepreneurs are aware of how important one’s marketing methods are – when promoting his page for Just Giving, Danny Sawrij photos of the campaign were only posted on social networking sites on a semi-regular basis, so as not to irritate or deter site users.



About You-Gov

You-Gov conducted a study of Facebook users and the results have painted a rather grim picture. People have been closing their accounts due to the large volume of adverts they are subjected to when they use the site.



MEDIA CONTACT:

John Johnson

johnajohnsonuk@gmail.com

London