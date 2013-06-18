London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Howard McPherson LinkedIn connections read a study of over two thousand people, which revealed that at least thirty three percent have little to know knowledge of gardening, whilst just five percent of those aged below fifty consider their horticultural skills to be good. However, the schools of Falkirk have been going to great lengths recently to encourage the younger generation to start getting involved in the world of plants, flowers and vegetables.



A number of different primary schools have begun to plant orchards in the space surrounding the school buildings, and several have actually been awarded Green Flags due to the impressive nature of the environmental projects they have completed. And clients of Howard McPherson landscaping expert read that at Denny High, the students are starting to get interested not just in making their school grounds look prettier, but in entering national gardening competitions too.



Denny High students will be competing in the Gardening Scotland exhibition of 2013, which will be hosted at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre. This is one of the biggest outdoor living shows in Scotland, and attracts entries from many of the UK’s leading nurseries. In addition to this, a group of second year students from the same school are to enter the Pallet Garden Challenge, which tasks entrants with setting up a beautiful garden, from scratch. The catch, however, is that the garden can be no larger than one square metre.



The main goal of this particular competition is to make the concept of gardening a less overwhelming prospect for beginners; it is hoped that this type of competition will encourage young people to develop a lifelong love for gardening. Howard McPherson Remax clients were surprised to learn that Denny High students have been preparing for months for this challenge; they have already developed a theme and drawn up the necessary plans, and are now starting to raise the plants so that they will be ready for the day of the competition.



The students will have their skills tested in a very public setting, as the Pallet Gardens Challenge is invariably one of the busiest exhibitions during the gardening show. Howard McPherson NJ clients read that the local newspaper, the Falkirk Herald, paid a visit to the school earlier in the week, to ask about the competition and check the students’ progress. One of the participating students noted that whilst she initially thought gardening was a bit dull, she gradually started to love it; she added that it has taught her a lot, including the importance of working hard and being patient.



About howardmacpherson.com

Although a recent survey suggests that most young people are uninterested in gardening, students from Falkirk are doing their best to prove people wrong. They have revamped their school gardens, and are will be entering a national gardening competition this summer.



MEDIA CONTACT:

[NAME OR COMPANY]: Howard

[EMAIL ADDRESS]: howardmacpherson.uk@gmail.com

[COMPANY LOCATION]: London UK

[COMPANY WEBSITE ADDRESS]: howardmacpherson.com