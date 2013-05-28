New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Willmott Dixon will soon be giving Kent’s Knole Academy a makeover – it has been given the go ahead for a major refurbishment project, which will cost approximately £16.7 million. Clients of Kevin Craffey ma were intrigued by the project, which will involve Willmott Dixon creating a huge range of brand new facilities, all of which will be completed for the beginning of the academic year in 2014.



Some of these new facilities include a performance space, a conference, and a high spec outdoor climbing wall, as well as an ICT, Business and Economics Area, a Sixth form centre and new laboratories for A Level Biology, Chemistry and Physics. In addition to this, there will also be a new All Weather Pitch that will be able to hold multiple five a side football pitches, and a new art and graphics suite.



The majority of these facilities will be constructed inside of a new building on campus which is three storeys high. However, Willmott Dixon will also be bringing in a collection of their best carpenters, electricians and architects to design a fitness suite and a dance studio in the existing buildings. The language, geography and history buildings are also to be renovated. The end result of all of this work will be a state of the art academy that will be able to provide over fifteen hundred students with high tech facilities which will further their education and make their learning experience far more enjoyable.



Willmott Dixon's managing director, John Waterman, stated that he and his staff members were thrilled to be able to enrich the academic environment of so many students, for generations to come. He added that because Willmott Dixon has a strong base in Kent, they intend to hire local tradesmen and work with local companies, so as to provide a boost to Kent's economy and provide as many jobs as possible over the coming year and a half. John Ffraniewicz, the CEO of Willmott Dixon Captial Works, said that he and everyone else at the organisation are very proud to work with such a highly respected academy and are looking forward to creating an environment in which students can thrive and reach their full potential.



